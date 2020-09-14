Chips and putts from area golf courses:
Greenville
Greenville Country Club held a four-man cross country event on Aug. 26.
First place went to T.J. O’Neal, Junior Smith, Jared Pennington and Ryan Willhite, who carded a 21.
Second were Chris Lange, Jeff Stallings, Garrett Rippy and Daniel Miller at 22. Third went to Justin Behr, Robert Duck, Rob McCormick and Rick Smither, who finished with a 23.
On Sept. 2, the men played a Red, White and Blue event. Coming away with first was the team of Chris Holcomb, Andy Steed, John Custardo and Mark Hayes, who tied with Brett Boes, Josh Kennedy, McCormick, Ashton Love and Willhite. Both teams finished at 21.
Mike Brothers, J.W. Blair, Patrick Robertson and Miller took third with a 24. Fourth were Ryan Yarborough, Stephen McDonald, Neal Woolard and Chris Holmes, posting a 26.
Ironwood
Robbie Nichols recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Ironwood recently.
Witnessing the shot were playing partners Brady Quinn, Darryl Baker, Bill Johnson and Dave Eberenz.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley’s MGA Men’s Night was held on the back nine recently, with a four-person “Bubba Ball” format.
In this, if a player hit a bad shot on a hole, he could use his “Bubba Shot.” If they used the Bubba Shot, on a hole, the players had a hard mulligan, but they had to play that shot next, regardless of where it was. If a player had a remaining mulligan, the golfer could elect to play a second shot. Shots, however, expired after each hole.
The golfer who hit the shot would say, “Bubba sure can play.”
First place went to the team of Everett Kelly, Frank Lee, Martin Anderson and George McNabb, who finished with a 29.
Second went to Kirk Rogerson, Steve Wilson, Rhett Honeycutt and Rich Rados. Third were Joe Cook, Jeff Cargile, Richard Wilson and Brad Coleman. Both teams finished with 30, but places were awarded based on a scorecard playoff.
This past Thursday, the MGA held a four-person “Devil Ball Scramble,” where golfers took turns playing the devil ball and counting their score for the hole. The other team members played a three-person scramble and the score was added to the devil ball score to determine each hole’s score. Also, if the team returned the devil ball after their round, they were allowed one stroke off their score.
First place went to Bent Carter, Lee, Matt Aldridge and Kenny Smith, who finished with a 70. Second were Adam Hathaway, Cargile, Ross Ringler and Rados, who scored a 74.
Third, at 75, were Greg Harris, Jeff Gibson, Dale Pendry and Will Johnston.
You Can Play
October 9 – Ironwood: Annual Pitt County Girls Softball League’s golf tournament. Entry fee $425 for team or $110 for individual to be assigned to a team. Entry fee includes golf, lunch and a pizza party after play, soft drinks, range balls, a goodie bag and other things. For more information or to sign up, contact PCGSL president Bo Batts at 252-714-5485 or at bobobatts@gmail.com. Field is limited to first 25 teams to sign up.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.