Chips and putts from area golf courses.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley’s Couples Fun Golf on June 5 featured a scramble “with an assist from the pro and membership director” hitting a tee shot and a short-game shot on every hole.
First place went to Frank and Charlene Lee and Kenneth Smith and Pat Kendall, shooting 31. Second, with a 33, were Rick and Emily Winkler and Jamin and Carol Carson. Finishing in third were Greg and Allison Harris and Don and Robin Morris at 34.
The duo of Wade Stanley and Rich Rados captured Thursday night’s MGA Men’s Night, shooting a 30 in a two-person scramble. Second, with a 31, were Jeff Cargile and Micah Ball. Jeff Gibson and Martin Anderson finished third, carding a 32.
Fourth, at 33, were Joe Cook and Matt Aldridge, while John Cook and George McNabb took fourth in a card playoff after also shooting 33.
Cypress Landing
Cypress Landing held its MGA event last week with Dennis Cooke taking first place in the Red/Gold division’s first flight. Second place went to Dave Grahek, while Dale Fincke finished third. Tom Orzechowski took fourth place with Karl Rodabaugh finishiing fifth.
In the second flight, Lee Shaffer took first, followed by Frank Machi. Gene Moore finished third with Pritch Meyer in fourth. Chris Harris and Darrell Lawler tied for fifth.
The White division’s first flight went to Chris Smith and Dick Turner, who finished in a tie. Steve Neckyfarrow took third, Ed Walker was fourth and Charlie Moore fifth.
In the second flight, Jeff Northrup came away with first place. Ken Leys was second, followed in order by Ray Peede, Ken Matveia and Dick Krueger.
Bob Pappagianopoulos won the third flight with Lou Visco in second. Steve Bucher was third, Richard Beach fourth, with Kelly Burke in fifth.
The 9-hole division was won by John Holloway. Alan Engmann was second, trailed by Norm Talbot, Dan Wagner and David White, in that order.
In the WGA’s Red Divison, Shirley McPherson and Carol Gleason tied for first. Pat Coakley and Lee Maxwell tied for third with Ann Jones taking fifth.
Mary Jane Cooke won the Teal Division with Shirley Grahek in second. Patricia Moore was third. Judy Cerise and Judi Ward tied for fourth. The Red 9-hole group was won by Barbie Spurlock with Carolyn Pitts and Pat Piacente tying for second. Marilyn Talbot was fourth.
In the Teal 9-hole category, Louise Hoar was first, followed by Arlene Hill in second, and Nancy Howard, Sue Shaffer and Martha Sutton tied in third place.
Next Thursday, the WGA will hold an open series while the MGA will play a net two front-three back contest.
Greenville
A three-way tie was featured at the Greenville Country Club’s Men’s Night on Thursday. The format was a Red, White and Blue Superball.
Justin Behr, Mark Paschal, Rob McCormick and Ashley Rolfe finished tied with the team of Chris Lange, Andy Steed, Jared Pennington and Caird Vandersloot and the team of Mike Brothers, Robert Duck, Billy Greene and Ryan Willhite.
All three teams finished the round with a score of 28. Twenty-four teams participated.
The format for the June 17 date will be a four-man Texas Scramble. The field will be limited to 24, all members. Contact the golf shop to sign up and the golf staff will make up the teams.
Ironwood
Cheryl Newbold and Debbie Pruitt tried for low gross at Ironwood’s Ladies Play Day on June 11. Dianne Delaney and Maryann Kram were knotted for low net honors.
Delaney won low putts with 12, followed by Newbold with 15 and Pruitt with 16. Delaney had a pair on birdies, on the third and eighth holes. The former was a chip-in, and she added another chipper on the third hole.
