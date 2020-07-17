Chips and putts from area golf courses:
Cypress Landing
The Men’s Golf Association held an individual net event at Cypress Landing on Wednesday.
In the Gold/Red division, Kraemer took first place in the first flight, followed by Ray Dennis in second. Karl Rodabaugh and Dale Fincke tied for third place.
Tommy Orzechowski captured first place in the second flight. Lou Bonadies took second and Dave Grahek was third. Chris Harris took the third fight with Darrell Lawner finishing second and Ed Disy was third.
In the White division’s first flight, Chris Smith took first while Dick Turner and Steve Neckyfarrow tied for second.
Dick Krueger and Tim Emmanuel tied for first place in the second flight. Dave Lott took third. The third flight went to Steve Bucher with Lyle Carlson taking second. Ed Hannemann and Tim Staiger tied for third.
In the 9-holers, Sam Norris and Phil Baird tied for first. John Holloway took third.
The Ladies Golf Association played on Thursday.
In the Red 18 division, Karn Engmann and Brenda Ihle tied for first place. Pat Coakley took third.
In the Teal 18 division, Alice Gryson finished first, followed by Mary Jane Cooke in second and Nancy Hackett in third.
The Red Nine division was won by Marilyn Talbot. Jackie Burkett was second and Gail Baird third. In the Teal 9, Lora Norris was first, followed by Martha Sutton in second and Sue Shaffer in third.
Ladies Night Out will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. The MGA will hold a captain’s choice on Wednesday, and the LGA will hold a play day on Thursday.
Greenville
A two-way tie was set at Greenville Country Club’s Men’s Night on Thursday. The format was a two-man Texas Scramble and the team of Rick Deanes and Andy Steed tied with the team of Chris Holcomb and Jared Pennington. Both teams finished with a score of 28.
There was another logjam for third place. Tyler Smith and Rick Moore; Justin Brewer and Daniel Miller; Bret Boes and John Custardo and Ryan Yarborough and Caird Vandersloot all deadlocked with 29s.
The format for next Wednesday will be a two-man modified alternate shot. The golf shop will make up the teams and the field will be limited to the first 24 to sign up. Call 252-756-0504 to register.
Ironwood
Ironwood held its weekly Ladies Play Day on Thursday with Georgia White capturing low gross honors. Maria Perry took second and Belle Prusinowski finishing third.
In net competition, Debbie Pruitt was the winner. Leslie Bailey finished second and Dianne Delandy and Mary Ann Kram tied for third.
Pruitt took low putts with 11 while Bailey was second with 12. White took third with 15.
Pruitt had a chip-in on the seventh hole.
Brook Valley
Aces are coming up at Brook Valley, with a pair collected in the last two weeks.
On June 27, Jeff Gibson turned in a hole-in-one on the par three fifth hole, hitting from 184 yards with a six-iron. Then, on July 4, Art Graepel made his ace on the par three eighth hole, hitting from 191 yards. He used a five-wood for the shot.
The club held a Texas Scramble at men’s night on Thursday, playing the front nine. In this event, each golfer hit his tee shot, then the team selected the best drive and hit their own balls from there.
Taking first place, with a score of 60 (minus 12) were Greg Harris, Jeff Cargile, Martin Anderson and Rich Rados.
Second place with a 65 (minus 7) were Frank Lee, Richard Wilson, Ross Ringler and Kenny Smith after scorecard playoff against Brent Carter, Dean Barrow, George McNabb and Travis Weber.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.