Chips and putts from area golf courses:
Ironwood
Ironwood held its 2020 Junior Club Championship with Peyton Nichols collecting the girls’ title and Luke Mosley winning in the boys’ division.
Holden Rucker was the runner-up in the boys’ while Ford Amerson took third and Davis Miller was fourth.
Lucy McCarlie took the 7-8 year-old girls’ title
Mary McCarile won the girls’ 9-11 title with Baylee Nichols second and Grace McCarlie finishing third.
Colby Dawson was the 9-11 boys’ winner with Colton Artuso finishing second.
At Men’s Night, Brian Edgerton, Eric Miller, Brandon Mader and Kris Arnold came away with first low gross, shooting 28. Second were Frankie Bourdeaux, Dan Prusinowski, Dave Loomis, Sr., and Davd Loomis Jr., shooting 31.
Low net went to Derek Perry, Skip Collier, Mill Kram and Jimmy O’Sullivan, who finished with a 29. A stroke back in second were Brannin Thorn, Dave Hunt, Dillon Hunt and Duane Roeller.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley held its member-member tournament this past week, in which the lowest combined scores from both the gross and net divisions of the field are crowned the overall champions.
The matches were close throughout the first and second rounds, but the team of Todd Mitchum and Greg Hardison used the final holes to come away with the title. They finished with a total score of 21 under par.
Andrew Sapp and Shawn Heinchon took third place at 15 under, while Brad Garner and Kevin Stallings were third at 14 under.
In the Maples flight, the gross winners were the same teams in the same order. Wade Stanley and Jackson Stanley captured the low net division while Mitchum and Hardison also scored here, finishing second.
Gross winners in the Hogan flight were Matt Porter and Jeff Blick. Second went to Rob Burleson and Cline Hall, while Frank Lee and Steve Wilson finished third. The net division was taken by Porter and Blick. Kelly Kea and Ray Neelon were second.
The Snead flight’s winners were Carl Auguston and Jeff Cargile. Second were Dale Pendry and Dean Barrow. Ross Ringler and Roy Selby were third. Augustson and Cargile also won the net division with Ryan Robinson and Mark Pabst finishing second.
Byron Murphy and Danny Murphy were the gross winners in the Souchak flight.
They also took first in the net division. Leo Corbin and Mike Waldrum were second in the gross standings and they too took second in the net division.
On Men’s Night, the club played the back nine and, in honor of Phil Mickelson, who played his first Senior Tour event, the players hit from the senior (white) tees. Each player had to hit a driver off the par-four and par-five tees.
Everett Kelly, Frank Lee, Martin Anderson and George McNabb took first with a 29 (seven under). Kirk Rogerson, Steve Wilson, Rhett Honeycutt and Rados were second, a stroke behind at 30, while Joe Cook, Cargile, Richard Wilson and Brad Coleman were third, settled with a scorecard playoff after they also were six under.
You Can Play
October 9 – Ironwood: Annual Pitt County Girls Softball League’s golf tournament. Entry fee $425 for team or $110 for individual to be assigned to a team. Entry fee includes golf, lunch and a pizza party after play, soft drinks, range balls, a goodie bag and other things. For more information or to sign up, contact PCGSL president Bo Batts at 252-714-5485 or through e-mail at bobobatts@gmail.com. Field limited to first 25 teams to sign up.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.