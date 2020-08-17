Chips and putts from area golf courses:
Ayden
Ayden Country Club has been busy with tournament play recently.
The Club Championship saw Tim Shadle capture the championship flight, while Taylor Spencer took the first flight. Dalton Eubanks took home the senior flight.
The club will host the Ayden Shootout this weekend. The superball event will carry a $200 entry fee for a team with $100 for the Calcutta.
The 17th annual Chris Carter Invitational will be held on Aug. 29. The tournament is also a superball with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $125 per team.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley’s Men’s Golf Association held Men’s Night on Thursday. The format was a 1-2-3 Texas scramble. In this, the teams recorded one shot on the par 5s, two on the par 4s and three shots on the par 3s.
First place went to the team of Austin Wood, Kelly Kee, Richard Wilson and Byron Murphy, posting a score of 55.
Second went to Travis Weber, Wade Stanley, Leo Corbin and Carl Auguston, shooting 56. Third, also with a 56 – broken by a scorecard playoff – were Brent Carter, Rob Burleson, Micah Ball and Rich Rados.
Greenville
The team of T.J. O’Neal, Stephen McDonald, Garrett Rippy and Ryan Willhite captured first place in Greenville Country Club’s Wednesday Men’s Night. They shot a 57.
The format was a two balls net four-man Texas scramble.
Second place went to Justin Beher, Ashton Love, Patrick Watson and Ashley Rolfe, who shot 59. Third were Josh Kennedy, Justin Brewer, Rob McCormick and Neal Woolard, who posted a 62.
This Wednesday’s format will be a two-man superball. The golf staff will make up the teams and the field will be limited to the first 24 members to sign up by calling the golf shop at 252-756-0504.
Ironwood
Ironwood held a Pro-Member Tournament last week. In this, the member was paired with a player in the PGA Championship and their total combined score determined their score.
First place went to Claude Pruitt who was paired with Bryson Dechambeau. Jeff Novak, paired with Justin Thomas, finished second.
Third went to Troy Puryear and Tony Finau, while fourth was won by Charles Hesch and Joe Redman. Fifth was taken by Paul Cool and Emelian Grisso.
Washington
Three girls from Washington Yacht and Country Club participated in the Eastern North Carolina Junior Golf League’s finals on Thursday, at New Bern’s Emerald course.
Sophie Berry shot a 44 in the 11 and under age group, winning first place. She beat the field by seven strokes. Sally Ross, in the same division shot 53.
Claire Holmes, in the 12-13 age group, finished third with a 44.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.