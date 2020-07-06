Gray Mitchum of Winterville won the boys’ 16-18 age group at the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Coastal Plains Junior Amateur held last week at Greenville Country Club. Mitchum shot 70-66--136 and also finished second in the overall standings.
JP Wagner (68-76--144) of Cary was the 12-13 winner. Greenville natives finished third through sixth, respectively, beginning with Lake Williams and his 155 total followed by Jackson West, Noah Porter and Wells Mahoney.
Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem shot a 69-66--135 to win the 14-15 flight at 7-under par and best Mitchum by one stroke in the overall standings.
Greenville’s Luke Mosley placed fifth in the 14-15 group with a 149, while Drew Greene was sixth at 150. Will Guidry of Winterville tied for 12th with a 157, and Ford Amerson was 15th with a 160. Other locals in the top-20 included Rob Bergevin and Holden Rucker.
Finishing in a tie for third place in the 16-18 flight was Cameron Hardison, who shot an opening 69 and a two-round total of 143. Adam Hathaway tied for fifth, shooting 144. Andrew Gallagher from Grimesland took seventh with a 148, while Matthew Richardson of Ayden was eighth at 146. Tied at 18th were Blake Hess and Robert Allen, carding 153s.
In the girls’ 12-14 flight, Sanna Carter of Jacksonville finished first, shooting 167. Winterville’s Peyton Nichols shot 184.
Sierra Cardi of Wilmington came away with first in the girls’ 15-18 flight and overall with a total of 160.
Cypress Landing
Cypress Landing held a “throw out the worst hole” for its LGA play on Thursday. In the Red 9 Division, Jackie Burkett took first place, followed by Carol Hornaday in second. Gail Baird and Marilyn Talbot tied for third.
Pippen Madson won the Teal 9 Division with Mary Knobelspiesse finishing second. Arlene Hill was third.
The Red 18 was won by Linda Cooper. Shirley McPherson, Carol Gleason and Kay Hicks tied for second place.
Shirley Grahek finished in first place in the Teal 18 Division. Pat Zeising was second and Kay Ellis third.
On Wednesday, Ladies Day will hold a nine-hole Play Day. Ladies Night Out is July 14.
On July 1, the MGA held a nine-hole individual net event. Bill Zeising captured first place, followed by Al Engmann and Phil Baird.
The MGA also recently held a three-best net event over 18 holes. The team of Ken Matveia, Steve Neckeyfarrow, Ron Parsoons and Tim Staiger won the first flight. Second were Dale Fincke, Ernie Knobelspeisse and Tom Madson. Third went to Dave Lott, Chris Smith and Tom Orzechowski.
In the second flight, Ray Peede, Tom Kraemer and Jeff Howett took top honors. George Siegle, Tim Emmanuel, Steve Burkett and Jim McPherson finished in second, and Paul Coakley, Karl Rodabaugh, Jeff Guolded and Kelly Burke took third.
Wednesday’s format will be a shooting individual net tourney.
Greenville
Men’s Night on June 23 produced a three-way tie at Greenville Country Club. The team of Robert Allen, Billy Greene, Molt Massey and Caird Vanderesloot shot a 60, as did Chris Lange, Mike Brothers, Rob McCormick and Joey Cuellar. Also in the logjam were Lenny Watkins, Josh Kennedy, Andrew Steed and Ashley Rolfe.
Finishing fourth and one stroke back was the team of Justin Behr, Bobby Pennington, Jared Pennington and Bob Sattler. Brent Boes, Justin Brewer, John Custardo and Ryan Willhite shot a 62.
In another recent Men’s Night, a four-man superball was played and four teams deadlocked with scores of 29.
They were Brothers, Robert Duck, Rick Moore and Ronnie Leggett; Justin Behr, Andy Steed, Garrett Rippe and Daniel Miller; Chris Holcomb, Justin Brewer, Michael Letchworth and Rolfe; and Lange, Stephen McDonald, Tommy Baker and Ryan Willhite.
This Wednesday, a two-man Texas scramble will be played for men’s night. The field, which will tee off at 5:30 p.m., is limited to the first 24 members to sign up. The golf shop staff will pair the teams.
Ironwood
Ironwood held its Ladies and Men’s Senior Championships recently.
Angela Stewart captured the women’s title with a 143 score. The women’s net championship went to Georgia White, who shot a 145. Cheryl Nebold won the women’s senior title with a 215.
The men’s senior championship was taken by Bobby Godley, who shot a 142.
In the age group divisions, Dave Hunt won the 50-54 title by posting a 155. Duane Roeller took the net title with a 134. Billy Dunn shot a 143 to take the men’s 55-59 crown, and Wilson Brown won the net title with a 132.
Don Gobbel won in the senior men’s 60-64 age group, shooting a 144 and posting a hole-in-one on the 11th hole. In the net division, Wade Humes and Mike Harrell tied for the title with 141s.
Ed Hobby took the 66-72 title, shooting a 154. Mike Callahan won the net title with a 150. First among the super seniors, age 73 and up, went to Louis Studley with a 163, while Mill Kram won the net title at 144.
In Men’s Night play, low gross was won by the team of Eric Miller, Brian Edgerton, Chris Oakley and Kris Arnold, shooting a 27. Low net was won by Connor Durham, Davis Miller, Holden Rucker and Milan Minto.
Debbie Pruitt won low gross during Ladies Play Day. Belle Prusinowski took second and Dianne Delaney was third.
Net honors went to Donna Kraus, followed by MaryAnn Kram in second and Newbold third.
Prunsinkowski won low putts with 16. Pruitt was second with 17 and Leslie Bailey was third with 18.
At Ladies Night Out, Stewart, Prusinowski, Deb Hanson and Newbold won low gross, shooting a 32. Low net went to the team of White, Delaney, Kraus and Carol Kulikowski, who posted a 31.
Brook Valley
Teams played a Red, White and Blue Scramble. They played on the back side and each team could pick three holes each for the red, white and blue tees.
Cline Hall, Steve Wilson, Rob Burleson and Will Johnston finished the round with a score of 29, 7-under par. Second place was decided by a scorecards playoff, going to Wade Stanley, Kirk Rogerson, Kenneth Smith and Austin Wood.