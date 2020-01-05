Two area golfers participated in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Turkey Shoot held at Longleaf and Pinehurst No. 6.
Andrew Gallagher of Grimesland tied for fifth place in the boys’ 16-18 bracket with an 81.
Will Guidry of Winterville finished in a tie for sixth in the boys’ 12-13 age group held at Longleaf. He carded an 83.
East Carolina signed a trio of graduating high school golfers to play on the men’s and women’s teams.
Riley Hamilton of Reidsville will join the Pirate women’s squad. The men added Eston Lee from Four Oaks and Ireland native Odhrán Maguire.
Brook Valley
Pam Kachmer finished with second low gross in the second flight of the Ladies Eastern League play. The event was held at Northgreen Country Club and closed the 2019 season.
Sometimes getting away from your home course can pay off, as it did for BVCC member Jean Keough.
While on vacation in December, she made a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Porters Neck Golf Club in Wilmington, while playing with her sister, Jane, and P.J. Kester. She did it again two days later, at Castle Bayon (Topsail) on the 12th hole and again witnessed by her sister.
That brought Keough’s career ace total to four.
Roanoke
The club suffered a fire in the clubhouse in November, causing damage to the kitchen and dining facility.
The pro shop was not damaged. Repairs and restorations have been handled.
Robersonville
A pair of tournaments was held during November.
The Memorial Tournament was won by the team of Julie Styons, and Gene, Kathy and Gene Jr. Mellette, shooting a 28 in a nine-hole superball, 32 in a nine-hole Texas Scramble and 35 in a best-ball nine-hole for a total of 95 in the 27-hole event.
Closest to the pin was Gene Sr. on both the fifth and eighth holes.
Mitchell Leggett finished first in the Neal Brown Appreciation Tournament. Ricky Knowles and Brett Pritchard tied for second place. Cliff Keel was fourth and Durwood Respess fifth.
To report golf news, tournament or other information, email Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.