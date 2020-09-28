The 19th annual Scales-Aldridge-Garner Golf Tournament will be held on Oct. 16 at Greenville Country Club. The tournament annually benefits the academic and athletic programs at J.H. Rose High School.
In the past, a shotgun start has been used as the format for the tournament, but because of the coronavirus, this year, the players will have appointed tee times. Teams should contact Jo Ann Wilder at 252-321-8350 to sign up for tee times.
The entry fee for teams is $500, while individuals may sign up for $125 and be assigned to a team. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishing teams, and a raffle is also being held.
Ironwood
The team of Connor Durham, Holden Rucker, Luke Mosley, Ford Amerson and Dave Eberenz took low gross honors at Ironwood’s Men’s Night last week. They scored a 28.
Second low gross went to Dave Loomis, Wade Humes, Randy Humes and Don Gobbel at 29.
Low net was won by Kevin Wooten, Darryl Baker, Brady Quinn, Frank Nelson and Jamie Briley, who carded a 28.
There was a tie for second place between the team of Brian Edgerton, Tony Cripe, Kris Arnold, Brandon Mader and Wayne Edgerton and the team of Mill Kram, Dan Prusinowski, Tom Delaney, Matt Woodruff and Michael Pichan. Both teams finished at 29.
Georgia White took low gross at the Ironwood LGA Play Day. Second was Belle Prusinowski, followed by MaryAnne Kram.
Leslie Bailey won low net with Dianne Delaney and Donna Kraus tying for second. Cheryl Newbold took third.
Kraus took low putts with 15 while Bailey was second with 17. White finished with 18 for third.
It was also a “Beat the Pro” event, but none of the women managed to do so.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley junior Gray Mitchum captured second place in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Tournament of Champions recently at Keith Hills Golf Club in Buies Creek.
Mitchum shot a bogey-free final round to finish two under for the tournament.
Brook Valley has completed its club championship tournament, with Kevin Stallings and Dale Pendry coming out on top in their respective divisions.
For Stallings, it was a repeat performance. He was the only golfer in the field to post two scores in the 70s. He shot 75 in the final round to go with a 79 in the first round, a 154 total. Tee Davies finished in second place, two strokes back.
Pendry, who captured the senior title, played the final nine holes in 35 strokes to post an 80. He shot 85 in the first round for a 165 total, easing by Allan Hinds, who was two strokes back.
Cypress Landing
Cypress Landing has hired a new golf pro in Brad Toplyk who comes to the club from the Pinehurst area, where he has been involved in the sport for around 20 years.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Toplyk said he was in the area several years ago and happened to stop by the club.
“I was impressed by what I saw,” he said. “Then, when I heard the job was open, I went through the process.”
Toplyk is married to Mary Beth, and they have two sons, one who has graduated from Duke and the other from Elon.
Asked if has any plans for the course, he said he wanted to see how things went.
“My main concern is to give good service to the golfers,” Toplyk said.
He replaces Jeremy Shadle, who accepted a position at Kinston Country Club.
You Can Play
Oct. 9 – Ironwood: Annual Pitt County Girls Softball League’s golf tournament. Entry fee $425 for team or $110 for individual to be assigned to a team. Entry fee includes golf, lunch and a pizza party after play, soft drinks, range balls, a goodie bag and other things. For more information or to sign up, contact PCGSL president Bo Batts at 252-714-5485 or through e-mail at bobobatts@gmail.com. Field limited to first 25 teams to sign up.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.