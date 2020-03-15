Former East Carolina golfer Harold Varner III has expanded his partnership with the Carolinas Golf Association with his HV3 Foundation.
Varner’s program offers support to Youth on Course, which partners with the CGA to offer $5 or less rounds to junior golfers in North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Youth on Course is such a great avenue. I’m pumped to be a part of it,” Varner said in a statement. “It’s good to know that there are other people that also want to grow the game.”
The PGA Tour player has increased his support to the program for a three-year commitment with funding to provide discounted YOC memberships and subsidies for play on participating courses.
Last year, the YOC program grew from 185 members to almost 1,200 with 72 facilities. The goal for this year is 2,500 members with more than 100 courses participating.
“At the end of the day, you need people that stick. You get 100 people that play golf at an early age, 50 stick. That is what it comes down to,” Varner said. “Can we do it? Most certainly, but you are not going to do it by like little band-aid acts. This Youth on Course is like an attack worldwide.”
Brook Valley
Brook Valley member John Cooke scored a hole-in-one during a trip to Florida. The ace came on the 136-yard 15th hole at The Slammer and The Squire Golf Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine.
Cooke used a 6-iron over water to make the shot.
Ironwood
Three members of Ironwood placed in competition at the Eastern League at Wedgwood.
Dianne Delandy finished in second gross score in the first flight. Debbie Pruitt took second low net in the second flight and Leslie Bailey took low putts in the fourth flight.
