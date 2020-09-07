Chips and putts from area golf courses:
Washington Yacht and Country Club held its Member-Member tournament recently with Bruce Wolfe and Alton Griffith taking low low gross in the first flight.
Low net went to Gray Hodges and Jack Campbell; Thomas Waters and Adrian Waters; and Johnny Rodman and Jerry Waters, a three-way tie.
In the second flight, low gross went to Mike Freeman and Payne Snow. Low net was taken to John Stallings and David Connard.
The MGA holds Men’s Night on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. weekly.
The MGA Member-Guest is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Washington had three girls playing in the Eastern North Carolina Junior finals on Thursday. They are Sophie Berry, Clair Holmes and Sally Ross.
Brook Valley
Brook Valley’s Men’s Golf Association played a four-person PGA Championship on Thursday. In this, a team played a normal scramble but after finishing, each team drew a name from a hat, each name one of the leaders in the current PGA event. Those two scores were then added together to determine the winners.
Thus, if a team finished at minus-2 and their player was minus-4, the team would have a net score of minus-6.
Even so, it took a scorecard playoff to decide the winners. The team of Adam Hathaway, Lee Mulkey, Ross Ringler and Will Johnston took the title with a minus-10. Second place was then relegated to Dan Schisler, Steve Wilson, Mark Pabst and Don Morris, also finishing at minus-10.
Third place, at minus-9, went to Brent Carter, John Cooke, Brad Coleman and Leo Corbin.
Ayden
Ayden Country Club has several events coming up in the coming weeks.
On Aug. 22-23, the Ayden Shootout is scheduled for a 9 a.m. tee-off.
Aug. 28 will see the annual Chris Carter Memorial Tournament with tee offs scheduled for 8 a.m. and at 1 p.m.
The Parent-Child event will be held on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.
Contact the golf shop for more information.
Cypress Landing
Jeremy Shadle, Cypress Landing’s professional, is leaving the club. He will be the new head pro at Kinston Country Club.
Replacing Shadle is still in the works.
Ironwood
DJ Taylor, during a recent round of golf at Ironwood, recorded his best-ever score, an even par 72.
To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.