East Carolina football starting offensive lineman Cortez Herrin was put on suspension from a weekend marijuana arrest.
Pitt County Detention Center records show that Herrin was arrested Saturday with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Herrin is a multi-year starter at guard who last October earned a medical hardship waiver from 2016 for a final year of eligibility for the 2020 season.
"We are aware of the matter concerning Cortez Herrin. He has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities as we continue to gather information," Pirate coach Mike Houston said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
Dorian Hardy, a reserve defensive end who did not play last season while injured, also has been suspended. He was booked Jan. 12 on failure to appear on speeding, no operators license and reckless driving to endanger. He also was arrested in Pitt County in 2018 for resisting a public officer.