Cincinnati enjoyed a slew of fast break dunks to spark an offensive outburst when welcoming in the East Carolina basketball team Sunday night.
ECU struggled to hang with the Bearcats, falling 82-57 in Cincinnati in a game that featured a 17-point lead for the hosts at halftime.
The Pirates (8-10, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) committed 19 turnovers, which the Bearcats used for a 24-5 advantage in points off turnovers.
“I thought we were fine in the first nine minutes and had a couple stretches where we actually played well, but then there was a barrage,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said during his postgame radio interview on the Pirate IMG Network. “We hadn’t had a problem with transition (defense) and we emphasized it and it was a point of emphasis because the way they push the ball up the floor, but they did a really good job of spreading it and we didn’t get the ball stopped. A lot of it also was on long rebounds that kicked off.”
Cincinnati (11-7, 4-2), which scored 49 points in its previous game in a loss to Memphis, was 5-for-12 in the first half on 3-pointers and finished 7-of-24. Eight different Bearcats scored at least six points, led by Tre Scott’s double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.
ECU was 6-of-23 from 3-point range. It fell to 0-5 in road games this season.
Brandon Suggs tied his season-high with 16 points for the Pirates. Jayden Gardner had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five turnovers. Tristen Newton was 2-of-3 from the outside for six points, and Charles Coleman grabbed nine boards.
Cincy, which lost 73-71 to East Carolina in Minges Coliseum a year ago, made five of its first eight 3-point attempts to help build a 30-19 advantage with 9:04 remaining in the half. The Bearcats continued to push, leading 42-23 and ultimately 45-28 at the half.
Women’s loss
A halftime lead slipped away from East Carolina’s women’s team Sunday in a 72-63 defeat at Houston to extend the Pirates’ losing streak to double digits at 10 games. It was their first halftime lead since playing Howard on Dec. 16.
The Pirates led 31-28 at intermission, but UH took control with a 24-17 advantage during the third quarter and scored 20 more points in the fourth to hold off ECU (3-14, 0-4 American Athletic Conference).
Freshman Taniyah Thompson scored 21 points for the Pirates thanks to making 9-of-14 field goals. She and three other Pirates made one 3-pointer, but the Cougars (9-9, 2-2) were paced by 22 points each from Tatyana Hill and Dymond Gladney.
ECU, Tulsa and Memphis are the only American teams without a league victory. The Pirates play at Tulsa on Tuesday, then have home games versus Connecticut and Memphis.