There is no hiding from the obvious fact that East Carolina’s basketball team will see an uptick in competition with beginning American Athletic Conference play at No. 24 Wichita State, but ECU also has a solid foundation of confidence thanks to a four-game winning streak to end its nonconference slate.
“We know and we are all competitors,” said Pirate wing player Bitumba Baruti after an 82-74 comeback victory against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday in Minges Coliseum for the Pirates’ first four-game win streak since 2013. “It’s definitely a challenge, but we’re ready for it.”
ECU coach Joe Dooley said Baruti’s performance Saturday was his best of the season. The junior Democratic Republic of Congo native played 24 minutes off the bench and made half of his field goals (3-for-6) for eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Fellow bench player Charles Coleman, a 7-foot freshman, also scored eight points with three blocks.
Steady again for the Pirates was sophomore forward Jayden Gardner with 25 points and 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year. He enters league play as the American leader at 20.7 points per game.
“Jayden is a real competitive player, and he’s just very consistent with what he does,” said guard Tyrie Jackson, who went 4-of-7 from 3-point range versus Eastern Kentucky. “You have to give him respect. He’s just an all-around good player who can do it all.”
East Carolina (6-7) at Wichita State (11-1), New Year's Day, 3 p.m.
How to watch: ESPNU.
Why to watch: ECU is an underdog as it tries to win its league-opening game for only the second time since the 2008-09 season. The Pirates beat South Florida to start 1-0 in the AAC in 2016-17, but are 1-9 in their last 10 league openers. Wichita is 9-0 at home this year to buoy its overall 11-1 record.
The Shockers’ only defeat is to West Virginia, a 75-63 setback in Cancun, Mexico, played on Nov. 27. That loss was followed by five straight wins, including WSU beating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Matchup to watch: The Shockers and other AAC teams will be plenty familiar with Gardner’s abilities and importance within the Pirate offense. Gardner was held to five points in last season’s game at Wichita, part of him averaging 10.7 points per game in the Pirates’ three losses to the Shockers.