The math is simple for East Carolina's basketball team: Win one more game for the Pirates' first four-game win streak since the 2013-14 season.
The Pirates can reach a four-game streak, like they did twice in 2013 as part of a 10-2 start to that year and final 17-17 record, with a win against Eastern Kentucky (3-9) in Minges Coliseum. ECU's last three wins were against Campbell, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Charlotte, the most recent versus the 49ers on Sunday when the sophomore duo of Jayden Gardner and Tremont Robinson-White scored 41 points combined of the Pirates' 60.
"We need this win as bad as the other three we just got," said Gardner, the most recent American Athletic Conference player of the week thanks to scoring 22 points versus UMES and 23 against Charlotte, before Friday's practice. "The key (during the streak) is to make sure we play very hard any given night and we're executing and trusting the coaches. We believe in ourselves, because we can do this thing."
EKU enters on a seven-game losing streak, but Pirate coach Joe Dooley said the visitors present a unique challenge.
"It's a different style than we have seen," he said. "They play fast and press the entire game, so we have been focused on Eastern Kentucky and not anybody else."
Eastern Kentucky (3-9) at East Carolina (5-7), 4 p.m.
How to watch: ESPN3.
Why to watch: Before ECU can fully focus on its Jan. 1 trip to Wichita State to begin the AAC part of its schedule, it must beat the Colonels to reach four straight victories. ECU is 3-1 in December and also 4-2 at home this season. This is also in the middle of the Pirates' playing eight out of nine games in Minges. EKU's schedule includes a 91-49 loss to Kentucky, 79-71 defeat to Western Kentucky, 99-67 loss to Louisville and on Dec. 19 a 90-72 setback versus Marshall.
Matchup to watch: This is another game that defending the 3-point arc will be important for the hosts. Notable against Charlotte was the 49ers were 5-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half and 0-for-12 after halftime in their 60-56 loss to the Pirates. Eastern Kentucky has attempted 326 3s, making 101 for a 27.8 percentage.