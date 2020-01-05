East Carolina athletics officials and the ECU basketball teams want to use Minges Coliseum to their advantage in January.
A stretch of five Pirate basketball games in eight days begins today with the women opening their American Athletic Conference schedule at UCF, then the next four contests are all in Minges.
Notable is the ECU men, who went 4-1 in December and then rallied and hustled through the final minute of a 75-69 loss at No. 24 Wichita State on New Year’s Day, hosting South Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the women welcoming in SMU the next night, also at 7. The Pirate men also are home versus SMU (Saturday, 2 p.m.) and Tulsa (Jan. 15, 7 p.m.) for more important games to their campaign.
The Pirates’ best attendance this season was Nov. 16 with 4,527 fans for a 77-57 loss to Liberty, which owns a 15-1 record highlighted by a win at Vanderbilt. ECU (6-8, 0-1 American) is 4-1 in its last five home games and 5-2 for the year to counter an 0-4 road mark.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert recently wrote a letter to all men’s basketball season-ticket holders and included two extra tickets for Tuesday’s game. The first 500 fans Saturday for the SMU matchup will receive coaster sets.
“They are one of the best gifts I have seen,” Pirate executive associate AD for external operations Ryan Robinson wrote in an email Friday about the coasters.
Leading the Pirates again this season is sophomore forward Jayden Gardner, who is No. 1 in the country in free throws made (92) and free throws attempted (123), and his 21.3 scoring average ranks 13th. He had 29 points and 10 rebounds versus Wichita, which posted an average margin of victory of 16.33 points last season in going 3-0 versus ECU.
East Carolina’s giveaway next Sunday for a women’s game against Wichita State will be 100 Pirate brand pattern wristbands.
ECU’s women (3-10) have been shorthanded all season because of injuries and are on six-game losing streak. UCF enters at 8-4, including 7-0 at home.
The Pirates have played only one game since Dec. 21, a 67-50 defeat at Georgia on Dec. 29.
Raven Johnson, a senior and usually one of the team’s most reliable scorers, hasn’t played since Nov. 17. She and post player Tamia Hicks have each been limited to four games.
Powerhouse Connecticut already is 2-0 in the American as part of its 11-0 start. Cincinnati and Memphis each started 9-4.
For the men, Houston is receiving Top 25 votes and Memphis and Wichita State each began 1-0 in league play with 12-1 overall records.