The East Carolina women’s basketball team broke its single-season record for steals, but it came in a 76-53 loss at Cincinnati on Monday night.
Cincinnati (20-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference) entered the game among the teams tied for second place in the league behind Connecticut. It led 25-12 after one quarter and was up 38-17 at halftime.
Taniyah Thompson scored a team-high 15 points for the Pirates (9-20, 6-10). Even with the loss, ECU finished 6-4 in its final 10 games of the regular season and will begin the American tournament Friday in Uncasville, Conn.
AAC career steals leader Lashonda Monk had 10 points, eight assists, four steals, four turnovers and three rebounds in the regular-season finale.
It was the only meeting this year for ECU versus the Bearcats, who made 8-of-14 3-pointers and shot 53.1 percent from the field. The Pirates were coming off a comeback win against Tulane on Saturday for five straight wins in Minges Coliseum.