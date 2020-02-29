Persistent and possibly surging Connecticut won its final basketball game in Minges Coliseum as an American Athletic Conference member.
The Pirates aimed to defeat UConn in their home finale of the season Saturday, but UConn scored an 84-63 victory behind Christian Vital's steady shooting and season-high 27 points. The Huskies, who are 4-1 in their last five games and are leaving the American after this year, also stifled ECU's Jayden Gardner to nine points, six rebounds and five turnovers in a game that was chippy at times and featured three technical fouls.
It was the only outing this year that Gardner didn't score in double digits, part of the most lopsided home loss by ECU (11-19, 5-12) this season.
"I thought we looked like we were running in sand all day," Pirate coach Joe Dooley said. "We just did not look sharp, but obviously they did a good job of pressuring. ... We are going to have to play through mistakes and there's some of that, but today was the first time a while where I felt like we gave in."
Pirate guard J.J. Miles was ejected for a flagrant two technical for slapping the ball out of UConn player Alterique Gilbert's hands after a foul by Gilbert on Tristen Newton. Miles did not score in 22 minutes.
"I've coached in a lot of games and I've seen that happen before, but it's the first time I've seen that (ejection) happen," Dooley said.
Vital finished 5-for-12 from 3-point range. UConn (17-12, 8-8) was 10-of-29.
ECU did not hold a pregame senior day ceremony because its roster consists of all freshmen, sophmores and juniors.
The Huskies, paced by senior guard Vital, scored the first five points to highlight an initial 7-2 surge. ECU never held a lead and trailed by double digits for most of the second half.
"I think their game plan going in was to stop (Gardner), so it was like he had two or maybe even three people (on him)," freshman guard Newton said of Gardner, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds in the Pirates' previous home game, a 67-63 win against Temple. "It's really on us as guards to put him in better position to score, and we have to move around on offense. We just can't give it to him and stand."
The Pirates' most meaningful run was led by Newton, who finished with a season-high 25 points along with six assists without a turnover and two steals. His driving basket made it 62-56 with 9:50 remaining, but the visitors immediately went on a 9-1 run to start a 22-7 advantage the rest of the way.
Josh Carlton, who began his prep career at South Central High School and is UConn's starting center in his junior season, had five points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Gardner, a sophomore, shot 2-of-10 from the field.
Freshman center Charles Coleman had twice as many points as Gardner -- six to three -- in the first half. Gardner was 1-for-3 from the field with three points, zero rebounds and four turnovers.
Coleman finished with a season-high 12 points, making 5-of-6 field goals.
"It felt good and I was just trying to lock in," Coleman said.
Late in the first half, Jalen Gaffney lobbed an alley-oop pass to James Bouknight streaking at the baseline and behind the Pirates' 2-3 zone for a one-handed slam that brought a scattered and proud contingent of visiting fans to their feet. The dunk made it 37-26 Huskies, and the margin was 42-30 at halftime.