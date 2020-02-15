A pair of role players from last season's East Carolina football offense, running back Tay Williams and receiver Leroy Henley, are no longer with the team and have entered the transfer portal.
Former ECU reserve defensive end Chandon Hickerson also was removed from the official roster.
Most of the player exits since the since the end of last season had been walk-on or inexperienced players.
Williams was a redshirt freshman last year and finished fifth on the Pirates in rushing yards (164). Henley was a sophomore in 2019 and he made four receptions with 32 yards.
ECU finalized one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the American Athletic Conference earlier this month and is set to begin spring practice March 17 under second-year coach Mike Houston, who still has one spot to fill on his defensive staff with cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch leaving for an NFL job.
Lacrosse wins
East Carolina's women's lacrosse team secured its second consecutive win Saturday with a 20-5 home rout of Wofford.
The Pirates (2-1) led 13-2 at halftime. They benefited from Megan Pallozzi's five goals, and three other Pirates had three goals. Nicole Legar finished with three goals and two assists.