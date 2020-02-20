The opportunity for ESPN prime exposure combined with honoring the 1970 Marshall football team, which forever will be linked to East Carolina, led to ECU and Marshall moving their game up one week before Labor Day weekend.
The schools announced Thursday their contest scheduled originally for Sept. 5 will instead be played Aug. 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and on an ESPN linear network. Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said Thursday he anticipates a late-afternoon to evening kickoff time.
ECU filed a waiver to the NCAA for the schedule change. The schools have worked on details and will continue in plans to honor the Marshall players, coaches and other team representatives who died in a tragic plane crash after the East Carolina-Marshall game 50 years ago.
“It’s a unique circumstance and they do not pass these type of waivers lightly,” Gilbert said. “I think it’s a credit to Marshall and that team and the way we are going to honor them for this waiver to pass.”
On Nov. 14, 1970, is when Marshall’s team plane crashed in West Virginia while returning from playing the Pirates in Greenville. All 75 people on the charter flight going to Huntington, W.Va., died in a shocking sports tragedy.
“To read about the number of children who lost at least one parent that day, it’s really impactful,” Gilbert said. “I want to make sure we are doing a really good job of celebrating that team. Make no mistake, we want to win the game, but there is opportunity for East Carolina and this institution and region to celebrate a school that had arguably the worst tragedy ever in the history of college athletics.”
Most college football teams will begin their season during Labor Day weekend. The Pirates’ second game is Sept. 12 at South Carolina.
“There are going to be a lot of things surrounding this game, and really it’s two-pronged,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “On one hand you are honoring the memory of those individuals involved in that incident, and on the other hand, it’s an exciting beginning to the college football season. It will be one of the first games played in the 2020 season.”
Both teams will be allowed an early preseason practice start date.
Opener in 2021
A potential college football national showdown between Clemson and Georgia bumped East Carolina’s season-opener in 2021 from a Saturday to a Thursday.
Gilbert admitted there was a level of disappointment with that switch.
ECU was scheduled to play Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, but the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday that Clemson versus Georgia will instead meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4 and the ECU-App. State game was moved to Sept. 2, also at Bank of America Stadium.
“This was not something that Appalachian chose to do, but it really was the Charlotte Sports Foundation,” Gilbert said. “With it being Appalachian’s home game, they were moving them off that date to make room for Georgia and Clemson. ... I think it’s a good game for both fan bases, so I told (ASU AD) Doug (Gillin) that we are committed to staying in there and we’ll figure this out.”
The move from the middle of Labor Day weekend to Thursday naturally could deter some ECU fans, who are not located in Charlotte, Greensboro or other western parts of the state, from attending the game. Boone is about 100 miles from Bank of America Stadium.
“At the end of the day, both of us wanted to play in Charlotte,” said Gilbert, who said he is still working with Gillin on any financial adjustments. “Similar to our Marshall game and on a Thursday night, we’ll have a better opportunity for a national-type broadcast of the game and we will not include it in our season ticket package. Obviously we’re going to need to sell tickets to the game, but I don’t think it’s something that will burden the season ticket base. In that instance, I do look at it as a win.”
The four-game contract between the Pirates and Mountaineers has App. State hosting only one traditional home game in 2023. Games in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium are set for 2024 and 2026.
Third player suspended
Houston said he was disappointed and considers charges very serious against the third Pirate player put on indefinite suspension following an offseason arrest.
Projected senior starting defensive end Chance Purvis was booked Tuesday at the Pitt County Detention Center for felony charges of second degree kidnapping and breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure. He was suspended Wednesday from all football activities.
“Coming in here 14 months ago, we set out to establish a very strong culture in our program and there is a level of accountability and standards that we will not waver from,” Houston said Thursday. “Something like this is not something we will accept. The disappointing thing is I have 90-some guys out this morning who are doing great things on and off the field and in the classroom. ... I’m disappointed that one or two individuals are taking away from that. ... If individuals are not living up to that standard, then they are not going to be here.”
Cortez Herrin, a rising senior starter on the offensive line, and reserve D-Lineman Dorian Hardy were suspended last month following their arrests in Pitt County. Herrin was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Hardy was booked for failure to appear on misdemeanor driving charges.
Purvis was the lone returning starter on the Pirate defensive line. The Meridian, Miss., native was second on ECU in 2019 in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (4.0).
Lynch officially out
The Cleveland Browns confirmed Wednesday in a release that East Carolina cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch was appointed to a similar position as an NFL coach in the secondary for the Browns.
Lynch spent the last two seasons guiding the Pirate cornerbacks. His departure left one more position coach spot to fill for Houston and first-year defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.