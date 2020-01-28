East Carolina football head coach Mike Houston used his connections to Blake Harrell from their days together at The Citadel and Lenoir-Rhyne to pave the way for Harrell to take over as the Pirates’ defensive coordinator.
A source with knowledge of the hiring process confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Harrell’s appointment was imminent. There was no official release yet from ECU.
Harrell spent one season as coordinator at Kennesaw State, helping the Owls rank third in the Football Championship Subdivision in total defense. He will replace Bob Trott, who did not have his contract renewed for the Pirates after a 4-8 season and ECU ranking 119th in the nation in total defense.
Houston was head coach and Harrell an assistant for Lenoir-Rhyne when they reached the Division II national championship game in 2013.
Harrell and Houston also went 14-11 together at The Citadel in 2014 and ‘15. The 2015 squad ranked third in the country with 31 turnovers created.
Houston went to James Madison for the 2016 season, but Harrell stayed at The Citadel and was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. The Citadel’s 2018 defense held five opponents to less than 100 yards rushing.
Harrell, who earned an MBA from Lenoir-Rhyne in 2012, also coached Kennesaw State’s linebackers last year. His connections to North Carolina include coaching at the high school level at Franklin, which is Houston’s hometown, along with Fuquay-Varina and McDowell.
Houston’s initial season at ECU included high-scoring losses to Cincinnati (46-43) and SMU (59-51) in November. The campaign ended Nov. 30 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with a 49-24 setback to Tulsa, which rushed for 338 of its 669 total yards.