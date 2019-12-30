East Carolina baseball's impact of a record-setting season a year ago was felt in the American Athletic Conference's newest preseason poll.
ECU was tabbed Monday as the AAC favorite for 2020, receiving six first-place votes and 62 total points to lead the rankings. The rest of the top five was: Houston (three first-place votes, 54 points), Connecticut (49 points), Tulane (38) and UCF (37). Cincinnati was sixth, followed by South Florida, Memphis and Wichita State.
Two Pirate juniors also were honored as individuals. Jake Kuchmaner was named American preseason pitcher of the year, and outfielder/pitcher Alec Burleson earned the preseason player of the year distinction.
The poll was voted on by the league's nine head coaches.
ECU posted a 20-4 conference record last year, setting a new American record for most wins in a season. The Pirates finished 47-18 overall and made it to the NCAA super regional round for the fifth time in school history.
Burleson, who was named to five All-American teams as a sophomore and played during the summer for the Team USA Collegiate National Team, batted .370 a year ago with 61 RBIs and 23 multi-hit games. His versatility on the pitcher's mound led to a 6-2 record, 3.28 ERA and five saves while making nine starts.
The left-hander is slated to be the Pirates' primary left fielder when not pitching.
Kuchmaner, also a lefty, pitched a perfect game at Maryland last season en route to a 7-2 record and 2.99 ERA. He tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief and earned the pitching victory for the Pirates in their 12-3 victory against Campbell in the championship game of the NCAA Greenville Regional.
ECU's weekend rotation is expected to include Kuchmaner and likely Gavin Williams. Other veteran pitchers include Tyler Smith, Cam Colmore and Matt Bridges.
The Pirates' season begins Feb. 14 versus William & Mary for Game 1 of a weekend series at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $120. Fans have seven different options to choose from and can purchase their tickets by utilizing ECU’s online ticket center or by calling the ECU athletics ticket office at 737-4500.