East Carolina's 20th-ranked baseball team has a perfect weekend record through two series and will roll out the same pitching rotation of Alec Burleson followed by Tyler Smith and Jake Kuchmaner for this weekend's Keith LeClair Classic at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Pirate coach Cliff Godwin confirmed the planned rotation, which will have Burleson facing Indiana, Smith against No. 13 Ole Miss and Kuchmaner still on a limited pitch count when he starts against High Point, before Wednesday's practice. He added that former projected Friday starter Gavin Williams, who has not pitched this year because of a preseason finger injury, is only a limited possibility for Sunday's game against High Point.
"There would be an outside chance of him pitching maybe an inning on Sunday, if at all," said Godwin, whose club improved to 7-1 Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory at Elon.
ECU's weekend starters have been stellar, led by Burleson and his 1-0 record, 0.60 ERA, 13 strikeouts and a walk in 15 innings.
Smith is a senior set to make his 29th career start versus Ole Miss (7-1), the only Southeastern Conference opponent on ECU's schedule for a highly anticipated matchup Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Smith is 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA.
Indiana (4-2) also will come in with confidence after going 1-2 at LSU during opening weekend and it already has a win at South Alabama. The Hoosiers, who play ECU on Friday at 4:30, made an NCAA regional each of the last three seasons.
"They are really good, so we need to worry about Indiana (first)," Godwin said. "That's who I am worried about."
Colmore's gem
Godwin said Tuesday's original plan was for Cam Colmore to pitch two or three innings, but it ended up being a four-inning outing in which Colmore retired all 12 batters he faced with efficiency. The Winterville native struck out three in earning his first victory of his senior season to add to one save.
The Pirates' other bullpen work included a scoreless inning by C.J. Mayhue, and Skylar Brooks fanned two of the three batters in the bottom of the ninth in his pitching debut.
"From both (arm) slots, I pretty much had every pitch working," Colmore said. "It was just one of the nights where it felt like everything was working."
At shortstop
Pirate starting shortstop/relief pitcher Ryder Giles was inactive for the Elon game because he felt something in his back during batting practice.
Godwin said Giles maybe could have played through it, but that it was a good night for Giles to rest. Nick Barber started for Giles and batted ninth in the lineup, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk. He shifted to first base for the ninth and Zach Agnos moved from third base to shortstop.
"(Giles) wasn't feeling great, so we just let him rest," Godwin said.