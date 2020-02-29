More offseason moves for the East Carolina football team included the departure of receiver and Greenville native Mydreon Vines, who had entered the transfer portal, along with cornerback Isaiah Kemp.
Both players were officially off the ECU roster Saturday.
Kemp joined the Pirates before the spring semester as a walk-on traditional transfer from Duke after playing one game for the Blue Devils -- against Alabama -- last season as a freshman. He potentially would have practiced this year for the Pirates and been eligible for games as a sophomore in 2021.
Vines, a 2017 J.H. Rose graduate, caught five passes last season and 19 in his three-year career. His lone touchdown reception was in 2018 from Holton Ahlers at Cincinnati.