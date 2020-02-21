East Carolina’s first football schedule release for this year included only one bye week in October.
Thursday’s announcement that Marshall and East Carolina shifted to play Aug. 29 in an ESPN showcase, which will honor the 75 people who died from a plane crash when traveling postgame from Greenville back to Huntington, WVa., on Nov. 14, 1970, created a second bye week for the Pirates. The Marshall-ECU game will be part of college football’s light Week 0 schedule, one week ahead of the traditional Labor Day weekend start.
“We’ve been anticipating this being approved, so we’ve had things planned out and what that calendar is going to look like,” said Pirate coach Mike Houston, whose team was granted an earlier preseason practice start date to prepare for the unique Marshall matchup. “Overall, it should be a positive for us.”
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said there is value in not playing the Saturday during Labor Day weekend, especially at a school like East Carolina that is near beaches.
“I think we ought to be able to sell out Dowdy-Ficklen (Stadium) for the Marshall game,” he said Thursday from inside TowneBank Tower. “Given the historical significance of this game, I would anticipate a large crowd from Marshall to be here. I think it will be a great day for college football.”
Gilbert added there have been talks about providing tickets to family members related to the crash victims.
The Pirates’ bye weeks are now Sept. 5 and Oct. 24. Three non-Saturday games — Thursday, Sept. 24 versus UCF, at Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 30, and at Cincinnati on Thursday, Nov. 12 — will give ECU five total Saturdays off.
Houston was born in 1971, one year after the tragic crash that killed all passengers on the Marshall team plane after the Thundering Herd’s 17-14 victory in Greenville. He is entering his second season with the Pirates after spending the previous three years at James Madison.
ECU, which will begin spring practice March 17, and Marshall are former Conference USA East Division opponents.
The Thundering Herd is still in C-USA, while East Carolina joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014.
They haven’t played since 2013, a 59-28 victory by the Herd to make the all-time series 10-5 in favor of the Pirates. Marshall owns a 64-61, double-overtime win over ECU in the 2001 GMAC Bowl, and the Pirates won a 65-59, double-overtime game at Dowdy-Ficklen in 2012.
The rest of the current contract between ECU and Marshall calls for games in 2021 (Huntington), 2023 (Greenville) and 2025 (Huntington).
“We’ll have to do a good job educating our student-athletes on the facts surrounding that 1970 game and the incident and the history since then,” Houston said. “Certainly the two schools I think are very similar schools and have a very similar mindset. It’s a matchup that could be a great rivalry.”