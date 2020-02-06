As East Carolina athletics is continuing to try to increase its revenue stream, one benefit during this fiscal year to the Pirates’ overall operating budget has been spending less than projected.
ECU second-year athletics director Jon Gilbert presented materials Thursday during the East Carolina Board of Trustees Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting that showed the Pirates are down in year-to-date expenses to the tune of $2,161,900.00 compared to their annual projected numbers, but they also are short $682,793.00 year-to-date in projected revenue. Gilbert told the committee he expects revenue to remain below its original projection, which he later called an aggressive forecast, for the rest of the fiscal year.
“We have a really good leadership team and our coaches are mindful of what our expenditures are,” Gilbert said after the meeting. “So while our revenue projections have not hit where we’ve thought they would, we have done a good job of staying within our means and I think we’ll be able to offset the difference between the two (projections). ... I think we were a little aggressive in what we were projecting from a revenue standpoint, and this next fiscal year we’ll pull that revenue projection down just a little bit to be more in line.
“But we have done a really good job from an expenditures standpoint where we are going to find some savings in some different pockets.”
ECU projected final numbers of $43,440,503.00 in athletics expenses and $36,039,243.00 in athletics revenue for this fiscal year.
The Pirates have faced financial challenges since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2014 and competing against AAC teams mostly with larger budgets in larger cities. Five straight losing football seasons and declines in football season ticket sales compared to 2014 and earlier, when ECU was above 20,000 in season tickets, have contributed to the challenges.
The transition from 2018 to ‘19 did see an increase to about 14,000 season tickets sold for coach Mike Houston’s first season with the Pirates. Gilbert said during Thursday’s meeting that an aspiration for this year is to reach 16,000.
The AD said budget savings can occur in different ways as they have in this school year.
“It could be as simple as we were projecting a trip that one of our teams was taking that would cost a certain amount of dollars and we ended up getting really good airline fees and it didn’t cost as much,” he said.
Not displayed in the meeting document but also lauded by Gilbert was an uptick in Pirate licensing and merchandise sales.
“(They) are up $125,000 year to date, and that is a really good number for us,” Gilbert said. “That means people are buying our merchandise in stores. That’s a positive.”
The committee went into closed session after presentations by athletics and advancement leaders. There was no action taken after the closed session.
“I think most people in here know that with our athletics financial shortfall, it’s surely not an expense problem,” board of trustees vice chair Fielding Miller said near the end of Gilbert’s presentation. “It’s a revenue problem. The fact that you have a shoestring budget and are able to get $2 million ahead of that on expenses is extraordinary, so thank you.”