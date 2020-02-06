UCF’s basketball team picked up only its third road victory of the season Thursday night in Minges Coliseum, which coincided with its third American Athletic Conference win and also untimely dropping East Carolina closer to the bottom of the AAC standings.
ECU lost 68-64 to UCF for the Pirates’ third straight defeat and a 1-6 record since Jan. 11. This loss for the Pirates (9-14, 3-7) was defined by not breaking the 50-point mark until 4:13 remained in the game, but then they rallied and trailed 66-62 during the final minute.
One of ECU freshman guard Tristen Newton’s four 3-pointers made it 66-62 Knights (12-10, 3-7) at the 44-second mark. Newton missed a 3 when it was still 66-62 and ECU’s final points came on a Jayden Gardner layup to make it 68-64. The Knights held on despite going 2-for-10 from the free throw line during the final 52 seconds, even benefiting from an offensive rebound by the free throw shooter after his own miss.
The Knights, who went on a 20-5 run during the middle portion of the second half to build a 17-point advantage, came into the night tied with Tulane for last place in the league standings and with a 2-5 road record for the year.
“We had that stretch in the second half where we played about as poorly as we have in a while, and they took full advantage,” Pirate coach Joe Dooley said. “We got ourselves back into the game and then made some plays that we had some opportunities and didn’t take full advantage of them, and that is disappointing. ... We took some steps back tonight.”
Gardner had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Newton was 4-for-7 from 3-point range, 5-of-6 from the free throw line and scored a season-high 23 points.
UCF’s Matt Milon (17 points) got hot from the corner and helped the Knights to a 27-24 edge at intermission. UCF then started the second half on an 11-4 run for a 10-point lead.
The Pirates’ final lead was when they were up 20-18.
“Knowing that it was a winnable game (was most frustrating),” Newton said. “We didn’t play too hard the whole game. We played hard like 15 minutes, but if we played hard maybe 25 or 30 minutes we win the game.”
Milon was 3-of-6 on 3-pointers during the first 20 minutes, part of UCF going 5-for-16 in the first half, and he made both of his attempts after halftime. Milon was averaging 5.0 points per game in his final collegiate season after playing previously at Boston College and William & Mary, but he did score 19 at SMU on Jan. 8.
Bench player Darin Green (13 points) also boosted the victors by shooting 3-of-5 from the outside. UCF finished 10-for-23 on 3-pointers.
“(Milon) played really well and I thought Green was really good,” Dooley said. “Those guys made tough shots. They did a good job.”
UCF scored the first nine points of the game. Brandon Suggs stopped the scoreless streak for the Pirates when he drove the lane and banked in a shot.
Suggs’ basket started a 12-0 Pirate surge capped by consecutive 3s by Newton for a 12-9 edge. ECU was 3-for-8 from the outside in the first half and 6-of-19 for the game.