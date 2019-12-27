Cornell Powell spent four days last week in Greenville to see family and friends, even grabbing lunch with former J.H. Rose High School football coach Dave Wojtecki.
It would have been nice for Powell to spend more time around Christmas in eastern North Carolina, but it also is difficult for the former Rose multi-sport star and current role player for the powerhouse Clemson football team’s offense to complain about his December schedule that has surfaced into an annual tradition for the Tigers during the College Football Playoff era.
“I’m just kind of used to it,” Powell, a junior receiver for the No. 3 seed Tigers, said during a phone interview last weekend before returning to Clemson to prepare for his team’s CFP semifinal matchup on Saturday versus No. 2 Ohio State in Glendale, Ariz. “It’s the norm at Clemson.”
He’s right.
This is the fourth year at Clemson for the 2016 J.H. Rose graduate, and the Tigers have made the four-team playoff in all four seasons. Clemson won the 2016 title, when Powell was a freshman, and also last year.
Powell is enjoying his most productive campaign this season, catching a pass in 10-of-13 games and scoring a touchdown each against Louisville and Charlotte.
But also a very important part of Powell’s college experience is that he is back on track to graduate in May in business management. That would give him at least the option to be a graduate transfer for his final season, or he could remain with the Tigers to go after another national championship.
“Of course I am excited to graduate in May, because that is going to be a big accomplishment for me,” said Powell, who missed some games last season reportedly for academic reasons and redshirted to preserve his status as a junior for this year. “It really is for my mother and I am excited about that, but I haven’t really thought too much about it and am just focused on this team and this season and then graduating in May when it comes.”
Powell’s career at Rose included scoring six touchdowns in one state playoff victory his junior season, then he totaled 38 TDs as a senior and racked up 264 all-purpose yards in the Shrine Bowl of The Carolinas All-Star game. He was rated by Rivals.com as the No. 36 overall prospect in the country.
He earned sparse playing time as a rookie at Clemson, but the Tigers annually having elite talent stacked on more elite talent keeps most receivers in some sort of a rotation. Powell grabbed 12 receptions as a freshman, eight the next year, five last season and then 15 this regular season for 122 yards and the second and third touchdowns of his career.
The 6-foot, 210-pounder is listed for Saturday as a third-team receiver, behind star Tee Higgins and freshman Joseph Ngata, on Clemson’s depth chart.
“You just stand on the sideline, ready for your number to be called,” he said. “Everyone is one injury away or one deep ball that is incomplete from running in to go in for the next play. So you just stand there and be ready beside or in the view of our wide receivers coach. ... We have a lot of great players on our team and (the ball) gets spread around a lot, but whenever the ball comes your way and you have your moment, you just have to take advantage of it and maximize it.”
Clemson’s receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator is Jeff Scott, who was introduced Dec. 11 as the new head coach at South Florida. Scott is back with Clemson and will coach with the Tigers until their season ends.
The Clemson-Ohio State winner will play the LSU-Oklahoma winner for the championship Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are all undefeated, leading to this being regarded by many people as the best playoff field since the format was implemented for the 2014 season.
Clemson still feels some level of disrespect as the No. 3 seed despite being unbeaten and the champion from last year. The Tigers haven’t lost a game since Jan. 1, 2018, which is part of head coach Dabo Swinney’s public push and motivational tactic for his squad being ranked behind two other unbeaten teams.
“We prepare every week as if we are playing Clemson, and that is why I believe we are so good,” Powell said. “We don’t play to the opponent and we don’t let them dictate what we do. ... Having your leader (Swinney) being fired up does go down the chain and it gets us going. We’re going to be ready.”