Due to a slew of factors — including attrition from last season’s roster, multiple long-term injuries this year and male practice players not in Greenville for Christmas — East Carolina’s women’s basketball team did not have enough players to scrimmage 5-on-5 during the holidays as it was trying to figure out how to stop a frustrating losing streak.
“Coaches were having to get out there and practice, and we are old and out of shape and can only keep up that intensity for so long,” first-year Pirate head coach Kim McNeill said Wednesday in Minges Coliseum after a 55-47 loss to SMU for her team’s eighth straight defeat. “That causes a lot of different problems in a lot of different ways.”
ECU finished 16-15 a year ago, but lost some firepower from that roster before the Pirates hired McNeill in March after her three straight winning seasons at Hartford.
Of the eight players the Pirates had available Wednesday, only Lashonda Monk (13.2 points per game in 2018-19) and Necole Hope (4.6) scored a point last year. ECU (3-12, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) started four freshmen for the first time since 2001.
Senior slashing guard Raven Johnson has been limited to four games. Ariyana Williams and Tamia Hicks also are out, and senior point guard Justice Gee suffered a season-ending leg injury before the first game.
Former Hartford guard Sierra DaCosta, a third-team America East selection as a junior, is sitting out per NCAA transfer rules.
That left East Carolina with eight players — four of them freshman starters — for its second AAC game of the season, which featured a 23-21 SMU lead at halftime before the Mustangs pulled away during the second half.
“I knew coming in that we were returning really only two kids who had major minutes, in Monk and Raven, so I knew it was going to be a rebuilding (season),” McNeill said. “I never imagined it would be like this with the amount of injuries that we have. ... I don’t think people really understand how much the lack of players and the injuries have hurt us.”