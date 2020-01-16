Ayden-Grifton sophomore guard Christian Shearhouse is leading the charge for the Chargers’ basketball team this season. Shearhouse spoke with preps beat writer Jake Keator about improving from his first season and his goals for the rest of the season.
Q: What did you work on over the summer to be able to come back and perform well this season?
A: “Every day during the summer I worked out two or three times a day. I have a trainer named Keith (McLawhorn) at The Dungeon in Greenville, and he’s helped me a lot. I’ve done a lot of personal work with him, and he’s been a big part in me getting this far.”
Q: Which drills to you think you’ve been able to apply the most to the court this season?
A: “The thing with coach Keith is that he works you on the fundamentals. On Instagram, you’ll see guys dribbling around cones and doing all of that flashy stuff. We work on basic ball handling and strength work. He has military guys come out and we do boot camps as well. We work on fundamentals and the things you actually do in games.”
Q: You have a lot of talent on your roster. What has it been like playing alongside your teammates this season?
A: “It’s been really fun. Most of us have played together since middle school, so we get along really well and have that chemistry. When we come out on the court, people can see that in how we pass the ball and talk. We’re like a big family and we just go out there and play, so it makes it really fun.”
Q: How would you describe your game to someone who’s never seen you play?
A: “I’m relentless. I’m on the floor on defense and I’m trying talk with my team and get everyone together. Even when I’m on the bench, I’m getting the other guys water, just doing whatever I can to help my team succeed.”
Q: What advice would you give to a younger athlete looking to improve at the high school level?
A: “You have to separate yourself from everyone else. You have to put the work in. Day and night, you have to come in an work, separate yourself from what everyone else is doing. You have work harder than everyone else in order to be better than everyone else.”