D.H. Conley freshman Kylah Silver has made waves midway through her first high school season. After a stellar career at Hope Middle School, Silver immediately jumped to the Vikings’ varsity roster. Silver spoke with preps beat writer Jake Keator about her first season and what it has been like meshing with the rest of her team.
Q: What has it been like going through your first high school season thus far?
A: “When I first got here I didn’t think I would fit in and I thought that I would really have to push in order to move and get to my spots on the floor. I also thought coach (Shawn Moore) was going to be really hard on me and I would break down, but actually he has believed in me and I’ve improved.”
Q: What’s been the toughest part of adjusting to varsity basketball?
A: “The girls are bigger, tougher and stronger. I’m small compared to them, so I have to push and get strong with them and the upperclassmen. They are more experienced than me, so I have to work harder to get better.”
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you would give another young player who steps up to face older opponents?
A: “I’d tell them to push and go hard in practice every day. I’d also tell them to run a lot and believe in your coach. They will try to break your mental toughness, but you just have to stick through it so you can improve.”
Q: How would you describe your game to someone who has never seen you play?
A: “I feel like I look up to the court. I definitely don’t look at myself first. I want to get the ball to my other teammates before I go to shoot the ball. I play all around the court, wherever I need to be to help my team.”