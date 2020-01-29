Niyah Williams has been a key piece of the Ayden-Grifton girls’ basketball team this season.
The Chargers sophomore guard finished with 12 points in a 54-35 road win over West Craven on Tuesday. Ayden-Grifton (6-11, 3-4) is hoping that this win can propel a late surge as the postseason approaches.
Williams sat down with sports writer Laieke Abebe to talk about herself, her game and her hopes for the season.
Q: What were the biggest points of emphasis in the West Craven game?
A: We got off to a rocky start, but we started to move the ball and we were able to get the win.
Q: What is your biggest strength when it comes to basketball?
A: I love to shoot 3s and I think that’s my biggest strength.
Q: Who are some famous athletes that motivate you to play basketball?
A: Trae Young, Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant are three basketball players I look to because they inspire me to be better.
Q: Speaking of Kobe Bryant, his abrupt death has shocked and saddened the world. What did Kobe mean to you?
A: He meant the world to me. I loved the way he played the game and I really looked up to him. Everything he did to become a great basketball player is something I aspire to achieve.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Pizza, definitely.
Q: What is your favorite thing about playing with your teammates?
A: They know what to do when they’re out on the court. We’ve known each other for a long time and it helps with our team chemistry. My teammates are the best and I love playing with them.
Q: What is your favorite thing about attending Ayden-Grifton High School?
A: Playing basketball, being with friends, and the school colors.
Q: The Chargers need some more wins to start a playoff push, so what do you think the team needs to do to keep winning?
A: We just have to keep pushing, work hard in practice, and hopefully we can make a run.