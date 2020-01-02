Milt Sherman has dedicated his life to the sport of wrestling, and years after his personal career on the mat ended and he retired as a full-time coach, he continues to assist Pitt County wrestlers in their quests for glory.
Sherman was an all-state wrestler at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Va., where he was named Outstanding Wrestler for Washington D.C. AAU at both the Junior Olympic and Open levels. He attended East Carolina, where he obtained his undergraduate and master’s degrees while winning 88 percent of his matches with the Pirates. At ECU, he won 11 regular-season titles and became an All-American with USA Wrestling.
He defeated three NCAA Division I champions along with two national runners-up.
Sherman then took over the D.H. Conley High School program in 1974, leading the Vikings to three state championship appearances and winning one during his nearly 30 years at the school.
Sherman has volunteered at all six Pitt County high schools in his retirement and is recognized yearly by Conley when it hosts the Sherman Duals meet.
This season’s event was held Dec. 14, and Sherman was there to take notes for Viking wrestlers and to assist head coach Michael Taylor and his staff.
DHC went undefeated on the afternoon, claiming the tournament’s team title.
“It’s a positive feeling (to have the event named after me),” Sherman said. “You go into coaching and teaching because you want to have an impact on young people, and it is all about the kids. When the people at your school recognize that your contribution was important and ongoing, that’s very rewarding.”
Sherman has been inducted into several organizations’ halls of fame, including the East Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for North Carolina and Virginia chapters and most recently the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
“That Hall of Fame (NCHSAA) represents 100 years and 100 counties,” Sherman said. “Pitt County is well represented there since this area has had so many good coaches over the years. It’s really rewarding to be a part of that.”
While at Conley, Sherman coached now-DHC head coach Taylor and his brother, Matt.
“They were good kids,” Sherman said of the brothers. “I coached (Michael) and his brother, so I got on the mats and wrestled the both of them despite the size and weight difference.”
Michael Taylor wrestled under Sherman’s leadership in 2002 and 2003 before graduating in 2005. Matt Taylor was a four-year member of the program, graduating in 2003.
“All of his success stories and going back and looking at his records, it seems like we’ll never get to where he was,” Michael Taylor said. “He had so much success. He comes in once a week and it seems like he just keeps everything simple. We’re growing off that and I’m growing as a coach.
“It’s great to have him come in and provide a different point of view, and I see things differently now as a coach than when I did as a wrestler myself. He brings a totally different atmosphere and the kids love it when he comes in.”
When asked why high school athletes should get involved with wrestling, Sherman explained how the sport can provide not only physical lessons, but life lessons as well.
“Wrestling is a form of self defense, but it also helps build self-esteem,” Sherman said. “There’s a team aspect to it. I got into the sport in the ninth grade because I wanted to be a part of something. Kids get that, they need self esteem. There’s a lot of angst being a teenager nowadays. It’s great to be a part of any athletic team or school program. Wrestling is hard, but if you can learn to hang in there through the hard times, then that’s a life experience you can hold on to forever.”
Sherman continues to assist area high school programs and the ECU club wrestling team, which he founded in 2010. He also has been published more than 25 times for his works, including his novel, “Wrestling Spoken Here.”