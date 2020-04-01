Xavier Meachem played quarterback for the South Central football team last season, throwing for 856 yards and 10 touchdowns. In addition, he’s a standout on the Falcons’ baseball team and will be taking his talents to the next level. The Falcons’ senior is a North Carolina A&T baseball signee, and he hopes to make the same impact in Greensboro as he did in Winterville.
Q: What things led you to choose NC A&T to play college baseball?
A: My goal was to play baseball at the Division I level and I’ve always wanted to attend a HBCU (Historically Black College or University). I was interested in North Carolina A&T because I have several family members who went to school there. This dates way back to the 1900s when my great grandmother attended A&T. I believe that A&T will provide me with a quality education and afford me the opportunity to play the sport that I love. They’re known for creating a winning tradition and atmosphere in academics and athletics.
Q: What position will you play at NC A&T?
A: I was recruited as a pitcher and third baseman. I’ll continue to work hard and let the coaches put me in the best position to help the team.
Q: How much have your teammates and coaches helped you grow as a student-athlete?
A: My teammates and I push each other to be the best that we can be. Everyone has a winning mindset and as a leader, that’s how I have to operate. I don’t want to let them down and they don’t want to let me down. (South Central head baseball coach) Pat McRae pushes me to be a leader on and off the field. He wants me and my teammates to be great men and not just great baseball players.
Q: Who are some of your favorite athletes across sports?
A: (New York Mets pitcher) Marcus Stroman, (Memphis Grizzlies point guard) Ja Morant and (Seattle Seahawks quarterback) Russell Wilson.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Anita’s Mexican Restaurant’s fully loaded steak quesadilla.
Q: Who are your favorite musical artists?
A: Lil Uzi Vert.
Q: What is your favorite subject in school?
A: English.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to play video games, fish with my dad and skimboard at the beach.
Q: What is the best thing about attending South Central High School?
A: The best thing about attending South Central is that although it’s a big school, we’re all family from the teachers to the students.
Q: What was your favorite moment from your baseball career at South Central?
A: My favorite moment was playing in the Easter Tournament that South Central hosted last year. There was a game I pitched against Havelock where I struck out 12 batters.