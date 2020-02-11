After going 3-20 last season, J.H. Rose picked up a signature win in what has been an amazing turnaround.
The Rampants boys’ basketball team spoiled South Central’s senior night with a 49-46 win Tuesday in Winterville.
“We beat a great team tonight,” Rose coach James Rankins said. “Down 10 going into the fourth, we responded well like we’ve done all year.”
In the end, offensive rebounding played a huge role for the Rampants.
With Rose (19-2, 9-2) leading 24-21 at the half, South Central’s Tremaine Pugh started to work the pick-and-roll in the third quarter. Daylinh Brown found him with a trio of passes that led to layups. The Falcons (17-5, 10-1) took their first lead since early in the game, going up 29-26.
Rose struggled to score in the period and that allowed for South Central to extend the lead. A 12-5 run capped off by two 3s from Jamir Wright made it a 41-31 lead for the Falcons entering the fourth.
Kevin Hamilton scored six straight points to bring the Rampants within four. Add a 3 from Alkevion Waller and Rose had the deficit down to one.
The Falcons couldn’t score over the first five minutes of the quarter and the Rampants took advantage. A three-point play from Hamilton made it 45-41 with just over two minutes left.
“I didn’t get to play in the first game,” he said. “Our defense and hustle were the keys tonight along with our composure. We had to get it done as a team and we did.”
Rose added to its lead, but five straight points from South Central made it 48-46 with 1:13 left.
After a missed free throw, the Falcons went down to look for the tying or go ahead basket. A series of passes led to Wright getting a three point attempt, but Murphy blocked it.
Hamilton went down and split a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left. The Falcons couldn’t get a shot off and the Rampants went into celebration.
“We played like a young team tonight,” Falcons head coach Chris Cherry said. “This was our worst offensive performance in a while and we couldn’t make any shots.”
Hamilton had 17 points and Murphy finished with 16 for Rose. Thompson had 13 for South Central and Wright chipped in with 12.
The opening quarter featured a lot of defense as both teams tried to take control. Two baskets from Aaron Murphy and T.J. Morris put Rose up 10-7 after one.
“Coach Rankins told us to stay focused and chip away,” Murphy said. “We just had to get stops and we didn’t want to lose this game. We’ve come closer as a team this season and that’s why we’ve been winning.”
Joe Thompson hit a layup for the Falcons to start the second. Silas James and Wright traded threes, but a three-point play from Murphy put the Rampants in front.
GIRLS’ GAME J.H. Rose 40 South Central 39
In a heated battle, Rose was able to spoil senior night in the girls game.
The Rampants (10-13, 6-5) knocked off South Central, a signature win that coach Danian Carr and his team needed to make the state playoffs in all likelihood.
“It was all about hustle,” he said. “This win is a full credit to my coaching staff and the improvement of our program. We still have to work on free throw shooting, but this victory means a lot to us.
Rose’s Ania Sands and Teuanna Bryant hit two shots to start the third quarter before an Amari Palmer layup. Two layups from Brown put the Rampants in front with 4:35 left in the third.
After Rose went up three, Jania Johnson hit on a three-point play, but missed the free throw.
However, Alandra Jordan grabbed the rebound and scored on an offensive rebound put back to give the Falcons a two-point advantage.
The Rampants took a one-point lead going into the fourth thanks to a layup plus the foul from Brown. The game got physical as it went on as both teams tried to execute down the stretch.
“We stayed together,” the Rampants senior forward said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes and we stayed composed even with the crowd noise.”
Rose was plagued by turnovers in the early stage of the fourth quarter, but South Central didn’t take advantage in transition. Brianna Hardy hit two clutch layups for the Rampants to stretch their lead.
The junior forward put Rose up 34-25 with 3:49 left. Adams made a basket to cut it down to seven for the Falcons, who needed one last push to make a comeback.
Kayla Smith got it started with a layup, but Zakarria Smith-Crandle hit one as well to make it 37-30.
“South Central has a great team,” Smith-Crandle said. “We have to out-hustle every team we face if we want to win. Tonight, we were able to do that.”
A 7-2 run from the Falcons cut it to two with 28 seconds left. Smith had a steal and layup along with a basket from Savannah Glover.
The free throw shooting game began with Sands making one of two and Palmer hitting a pair. Rose struggled to close the game at the line and with a one-point lead needed one more stop.
Kayla Friend dribbled the length of the court looking to get a layup turned the ball over with 1.5 seconds left.
Sands missed the ensuing two free throws, but the Falcons could not get off a shot on the final possession.
“We weren’t focused,” South Central head coach Robert Duck said. “It’s tough to lose a game like this, but we hope it gets us refocused for our remaining games.”
Brown had 15 points to lead all scorers for the Rampants while Smith had 12 to pace the Falcons.
A back and forth first quarter got the crowd going early. Senior guard Philisha Chen hit a three to set the tone for the Falcons.
Aniya Hemby hit one of her own to answer back for the Rampants, but South Central (17-6, 8-3) led 10-7 after the first quarter.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter.
The first field goal of the period came when Sands went to coast-to-coast for a layup with 2:30 left.
Rose continued to stay close as the Falcons offense stalled. That was until Trinity Adams knocked down a three to make it 15-10.
Kamya Brown hit a layup that cut it to two after a split pair of free throws. Kayla Smith responded with a triple to make it 18-13 home team at the half.