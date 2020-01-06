Down 12 points with three minutes to go, J.H. Rose’s Kevin Hamilton drew a foul that jump-started the Rampants to a furious rally to knock off rival D.H. Conley Monday night at Hollywood Crossroads, 55-51, in boys’ basketball action.
Hamilton (12 points) nailed both of his free throws, which then sparked a 16-0 run to lead JHR (10-0, 3-0) to a win in one of the most exciting entries of the crosstown rivalry to date.
Tensions reached a boiling point late in the fourth quarter as Rose continued to fire back, seeing DHC’s Lashawn Owens (15 points) and Rose’s Alkevion Waller (eight points) both receive technicals while fighting for possession of a loose ball. Owens was then ejected from the game after officials determined he threw an elbow at Waller while fighting for possession.
Just 31 seconds later, Conley point guard Nate McDonald (10 points) was charged for his fifth foul, removing him form the contest. The action wasn’t over yet, however, as DHC head coach Rob Maloney was assessed a techincal shortly after by officials.
The Vikings were already without senior sharpshooter Kent Gilbert, who is battling turf toe, putting more pressure on other players to create shooting opportunities.
“You’re talking about losing two seniors in a critical time in the game,” Maloney said. “The kids that came in for them did an incredible job, but we’re asking them to do things that are out of their norm. Give Rose credit. They put the pressure on them and we turned the ball over and they converted it into points.”
The ensuing free throws from both technicals and the foul trouble only added to the collapse from the Vikings (7-6, 2-1).
“I believe everyone fouled out but me, and I tried with a technical,” Maloney said. “It’s unfortunate that sometimes calls can affect the outcome of a game, be it on the free throw line or whatever. We have to learn from this and be better in those pressure situations.”
On the other sideline, Rose head coach James Rankins was very pleased with the fight his team showed, especially in the second half.
“You never know what you’ll get in a rivalry game,” Rankins said. “We looked okay in the first half, but the guys came in and said they weren’t feeling in sync. They went out and improved in the second half, mostly in the fourth quarter, because it didn’t happen in the third.”
Conley outscored Rose 19-7 in the third quarter, creating a 41-34 lead before the final quarter.
“They really worked hard in that final period,” Rankins said. “They went out there and played really hard.”
Jamarion Griffin (15 points) and Aaron Murphy (11 points) also had strong nights for the Rampants, while Deontay Joseph (14 points) had another strong performance for Conley.
The exciting win didn’t keep Rankins from staying the course with his squad.
“We’re just going to focus on the next game,” he said. “That’s what I tell the kids, ‘The next game is always the biggest game on the schedule.’”
Rose will host C.B. Aycock on Wednesday, while Conley will rest until Friday, hosting the Golden Falcons.
GIRLS’ GAME D.H. Conley 64, J.H. Rose 37
Conley continued its undefeated season after downing rival Rose Monday night.
The Vikings (10-0, 2-0) were led by Jenna Wooten (22 points) and Kylah Silver (22 points).
The Rampants received strong nights from Zykarriah Smtih-Crandle (nine points) and Kamya Brown (11 points).
The strong season thus far was exactly what DHC head coach Shawn Moore expected from his squad.
“We expected to be where we’re at right now because of how hard we work in practice,” Moore said. “We’re not worried about what we do offensively. We want to focus on the opposite end of the floor. If we play defense and don’t play to score, we think we can win any game.”