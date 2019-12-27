LITTLEFIELD — The J.H. Rose boys' basketball team advanced to the finals of the Pitt County holiday tournament, defeating rival D.H. Conley 67-60 on Friday night.
Next up for Rose is Greene Central, a non-Pitt County team, set to meet in the finals.
While undefeated Rose (8-0) pulled out a semifinal win, it was Conley (5-5) which led at halftime after outscoring the Rampants 17-5 in the second quarter. DHC led 27-16 at the break.
"We asked the guys to pull up from mid-range a little more," JHR coach James Rankins said of his halftime adjustments. "I don't know for sure, but I think we were something like 3-of-19 from 3-pointers in the first half. We're better shooters than that. We were so concerned about our defense not doing its job that we forgot about shooting as well."
Rankins' adjustments worked, as Aaron Murphy, who recorded a game-high 19 points, and Kevin Hamilton (14 points) both led their side to a slim 39-36 advantage after the third. Rose then pulled away late in the fourth.
"Their defensive presence was huge," Rankins said of Murphy and Hamilton. "If they play hard around the boards, everyone plays hard. I told them that we feed off the inside players. In basketball, outside shots are good, but the paint is what makes the game, and those guys made the game for us tonight."
Along with Murphy and Hamilton, Alkevion Waller (17 points) and Jamarion Griffin (15 points) also had strong performances.
Conley coach Rob Maloney saw effort and improvement from his team early, but was left wondering about his club's second-half performance.
"Shots were falling (in the first half) and I think some nerves got settled," Maloney said. "They hung around, and lucky for us, Rose didn't get too far ahead early. Once we got our feet under us and executed, things started happening. We did a good job boxing out and keeping them from second and third shots, but unfortunately, we seemed to leave that in the locker room at halftime. In the second half we did a poor job on the boards, a bad job of executing and Rose was just more aggressive and wanted it more."
Conley will play host Ayden-Grifton in the third-place game.
"Ayden-Grifton is young, athletic and very well coached," Maloney said of the Chargers. "We always say everything is temporary, so we'll get back in the gym tomorrow morning and get ready for the next one."
The Rams will be one of the best teams JHR has faced to this point, but Rankins' game plan will remain the same.
"We're just going to practice tomorrow and work on Rose High (basketball)," he said. "That's all we'll do, is focus on Rose High."
Greene Central 85, Ayden-Grifton 62
Greene Central won in the other semifinal Friday night, punching its ticket to the championship after downing Ayden-Grifton.
The Rams were led by BJ Corbitt (21 points) Zach Taylor (14 points) and Debo Pigford (13 points), while A-G received good nights from Quinton Mitchell (16 points), Deshawn Cox (15 points) and Christian Shearhouse (20 points).
North Lenoir 65, North Pitt 60
North Pitt fell in a tight game to North Lenoir in the losers' bracket on Friday at the annual Pitt County holiday tournament. The Hawks picked up their first win of the season.
The Panthers (1-9) return to action on Jan. 3 when they host Riverside.
JOHN WALL
Farmville Central 72, Broughton 67
The Jaguars once again rallied late to secure a win in the opening round of the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh on Thursday, defeating host Broughton.
The victory upped the FC (11-0) win streak to 42 games. It will play next against Apex Friendship or The Patrick School (N.J.).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Millbrook 56, Farmville Central 44
The Jaguars' struggles at the John Wall Holiday Invitational continued Friday night after falling to Millbrook. It was FC's second consecutive loss.
The Jags (7-3) will take on North Raleigh Christian Academy today at 9 a.m.