East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley said he thinks shifty point guard Tremont Robinson-White is still playing at about 65 percent of his full potential because of a summer ankle injury.
That number was increased, according to Robinson, at times Sunday in ECU's 60-56 victory over Charlotte for a rare ECU three-game win streak. Robinson-White dashed quickly to the basket and around the perimeter, partly fueled by a solid and appreciative crowd of 3,626 in Minges Coliseum three days before Christmas to see the Pirates (5-7) stop their three-game losing streak in the series versus Charlotte.
"There is momentum and you are feeling good and at home with a good home crowd. I had to pick it up," said Robinson-White, who was the game's second-leading scorer with 18 points behind ECU forward Jayden Gardner's 23.
Robinson-White, who was inactive for the Pirates' first seven games and then played five straight, was on the floor for a season-high 26 minutes and his 18 points also were his personal-best in his first year at ECU after transferring from Gardner City (Kan.) Community College. He was 7-for-10 on free throws to buoy his point total, but also there were moments when some of Charlotte's guards couldn't prevent Robinson-White from dribbling by and around them to get to the basket for layups.
"He showed some glimpses and some bursts," Dooley said of the 6-foot-1 sophomore and Little Rock, Ark., native.
Behind Gardner and Robinson-White, Tyrie Jackson and freshman point guard Tristen Newton each drained their only 3-point attempt and tied for third on the Pirates with five points. ECU finished 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and Charlotte (6-5) was 5-for-24.
The Pirates have one more game remaining, Dec. 28 versus Eastern Kentucky in Minges, before traveling to Wichita State on Jan. 1 to begin American Athletic Conference play. Another Pirate victory would give ECU its first four-game win streak since doing it twice during the 2013-14 season.
"Momentum is everything in basketball, and you could see we had a big momentum shift in the second half (against Charlotte) and had some runs," Gardner said. "It was nice to pick up that win. We have to keep it going when we come back from a little short break."
Charlotte led by as many as 11 points late in the first half and was up 30-22 at halftime.
The Pirates, who have no seniors on their roster and four of their top five scorers are freshmen or sophomores, turned to Gardner and Robinson-White to lead their successful comeback in the second half.
Dooley said key moments for Robinson-White, who finished with one assist, one steal and no turnovers, during that comeback included him simply bumping into 49ers and reacting.
"We are going to bring him back safely and slowly, but he just needs to run up and down and get hit with a screen and get knocked down," Dooley said. "He's right now essentially in preseason condition. He showed a couple bursts where you know that is what we have been waiting to see, and now he needs to string it together. To his defense, he needs to get confidence in his body and he's starting to.
"He got knocked down a couple times today and didn't look around. It is all part of getting healthy."