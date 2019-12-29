LITTLEFIELD — Top-seeded J.H. Rose won the Pitt County holiday boys’ basketball tournament on Saturday night, bouncing back from a slow start for the second straight night.
Rose beat Greene Central, 87-75, to take the title. JHR came out of the locker room on a mission and pulled away to victory.
Three Rose players scored 20 or more points: Alkevion Waller (20), Montez Green (20) and tournament Most Valuable Player Aaron Murphy (24). Jamarion Griffin scored 14.
“We played the same way (in both halves), but the ball just didn’t go in in the first half,” Rose coach James Rankins said of the change in performance after halftime. “Our kids just take a while to get going I guess. We executed the plays we wanted, but we just couldn’t get it. We missed six layups in the first quarter alone.”
Murphy’s MVP award capped off an excellent two-game stint for the sophomore guard. He also had 19 points in Friday night’s semifinal win over rival D.H. Conley.
“(This award) just makes me feel better as a player,” Murphy said. “I’ve been working on defense and rebounding and I learned through this tournament that I can really trust my teammates.”
Waller, Greene Central’s Kentrell Suggs, Ayden-Grifton’s Quinton Mitchell and Conley’s Leshawn Owens were also named to the All-Tournament team with Murphy.
Suggs finished with a team-high 20 points for the Rams, while BJ Corbitt (11), Zakvil Smith (12) and Jada Evans (12) also had sizable contributions.
While Rose improved in the second half, GC began to struggle. Despite a big advantage on the boards, which led to several multiple-shot possessions, GC never regained positive momentum in the third and fourth quarters.
Rams coach Blue Edwards was critical of his team’s effort following the break.
“It was just the effort,” Edwards said. “In the first half we had good energy and were moving the ball around and then we stopped, started watching and started playing like individuals. When you do that you kill the energy, kill whatever momentum you had and the instead of playing for each other, the guys are playing against their own teammates. Once they (Rose) got their momentum, we didn’t have the fortitude to defend. It’s as simple as that.”
When asked if he had learned more about his team from the tournament Edwards said he saw areas for improvement.
“I tell the guys that when you play hard you have a chance to win,” he said. “What we’re missing is some of the fundamentals. We know what we need to work on, it’’s pretty much just basic basketball. What I see in my guys right now is that the basketball IQ is not where I need it to be. We worked hard in the offseason to improve our decision making and right now it’s just not there.”
Rankins saw plenty of fight from his squad throughout the weekend.
“I learned that there is no quit inside of them, they are tough as nails.” he said. “They had two opportunities to fold. They were down 11 points in both games, but they never gave up. They are tough as heck. We knew they had a passion for basketball, but we learned this weekend that they will fight to the end of every game.”
JHR (9-0) is undefeated entering 2020 and as a favorite in the 3-A/4-A Eastern Carolina Conference schedule. The Rampants will travel to take on rival Conley on Jan. 6.
D.H. Conley 66, Ayden-Grifton 42
Conley walked away with third-place honors thanks to defeating Ayden-Grifton on Saturday night.
The Vikings (6-5) were led by Kent Gilbert (18 points), Owens (15) and Taevon Parker (11). Mitchell (15 points), Deshawn Cox (11) and Christian Shearhouse (11) led the way for the Chargers (3-5).
Conley will return to action on Dec. 3 when it hosts New Bern, while A-G travels to take on Washington.
The Patrick School (N.J.) 83, Farmville Central 76 (OT)The Farmville Central boys’ team’s impressive 43-game win streak came to a tough end on Saturday night, when it found itself falling to The Patrick School in the semifinals of the David West Bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh. After battling to a 67-67 tie at the end of regulation, the Celts pulled away late in overtime to put the defending 2-A state champions in the consolation bracket.
The Jaguars (10-1) will take on Millbrook in the third-place game Monday at 5:15 p.m.