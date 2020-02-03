The first half was a tale of two quarters, but eventually, the Rampants held serve once again.
Rose took down New Bern, 94-66, on Monday in a rescheduled boys’ basketball contest from a week ago. This win gives James Rankins and his team a 17-1 record.
“Monday games have been like that all season,” he said. “We came out with energy, but we lost it in the second quarter. In the end, our energy changed in the second half and that got us going.”
Five Rose players were in double figures led by Silas James’ 21 points and Montez Green’s 20. Alkevion Waller finished with 17, Aaron Murphy with 16 and Kevin Hamilton added 13. Will Brimmer led all New Bern scorers with 18 points.
Both teams traded the lead early in the second half, but the Rampants found their way back. James continued to be the catalyst with his energy as Rose led by four early in the third quarter.
“As a senior leader, I’m expected to bring energy,” he said. “Whether I’m playing a lot of minutes or I’m on the bench, I try my best to encourage my teammates to keep playing hard.”
That started up an 11-0 run, and the Rampants were back up double digits after a three-point play from James. Hamilton made many defensive plays to ignite his team transition game.
“We believed in each other and played well on defense,” Hamilton said. “I think our passing and finishing around the rim set the tone for us in the third quarter.”
New Bern got it back down to single digits a couple of times, but Rose was up 65-52 going into the fourth.
Waller knocked down a couple of shots to continue the Rose momentum. Murphy also got going in the second half and the lead began to grow.
The Rampants went up by 30 in the final minutes.
Rose has a quick turnaround Tuesday on the road against C.B. Aycock.
Rose began the game on a 16-4 run with Green scoring eight quick points. New Bern answered to cut the Rampants’ lead back to six, but the offense was flowing early for the home team.
After leading 27-15 going into the second, Rose built its lead as high as 16. James and Hamilton hit layups to start the quarter and the Rampants maintained their double digit lead.
However, the Bears kept battling and their efforts were rewarded late in the half. They took their first lead with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter at 36-35.
Murphy drew a foul on a 3 and with less than a second left in the period, but only made one.
In the end, Rose trailed 38-36 at the half despite having a big lead to start and it felt like the road team had the momentum.
GIRLS’ GAME J.H. Rose 47, New Bern 45
When Rose needed plays in the fourth quarter, it turned to its junior point guard and she delivered.
Ania Sands hit two free throws with 12.7 seconds left to give the Rampants a 47-45 win over New Bern Monday.
Danian Carr’s team earned a much needed victory as it tries to solidify a state playoff berth.
“This was a big bounceback for us,” he said. “We limited our turnovers for the most part, but we just have to regroup, keep pushing and move onto the next game.”
New Bern began the game with back-to-back baskets after a rough opening stretch for both teams. Rose answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead going into the second quarter.
Sands sparked the offense with six points in the first quarter. The Rampants went up 20-10 midway through the second thanks to a 10-4 run.
“We tried to keep our concentration,” the junior point guard said after the game. “Our team believed we could win as long as we stayed focused on the task at hand.”
Teuanna Bryant got going as halftime approached with seven quick points. However, Rose struggled offensively as a whole after the early second quarter run.
This allowed for the Bears to go on a 7-0 run to end the period. A 3 from New Bern guard Keyanna Stewart cut the Rampants’ lead to three at the break.
New Bern tied the game at 26 in the third, but two baskets from Sands put Rose back up four.
Both teams continued to trade baskets throughout the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. With the Rampants clinging to a 32-28 lead, the Bears managed to stay on pace in the final minutes.
Sands continued to lead the way for Rose, but New Bern was able to tie the game at 42 with 1:27 left. Kamya Brown hit a layup to give the Rampants the lead again.
After Sands split free throws on their next possession, Journee McDaniel made a floater and had a chance for a three-point play, but she missed the free throw, but a lose ball scramble led to a jump ball in favor of the Bears.
Rose forced a turnover, but gave it right back to New Bern and McDaniel drew a shooting foul on the ensuing possession.
She split her pair of free throws, but the Bears, who were over the foul limit, then fouled Sands.
The junior guard made both free throws and another forced turnover on the Bears’ final possession secured the win.
She finished with 29 points to lead all scorers, Bryant had 10 and Brown had eight. McDaniel had 15 to pace the Bears.
Rose travels to C.B. Aycock Tuesday.