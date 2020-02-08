J.H. Rose's Madeline Smith claimed two gold medals and was named the female most outstanding swimmer at the 3-A high school state championship meet.
Smith, a sophomore, won both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events Saturday night in Cary. She swam the 200 finals in 1:49.38 and the 100 in 50.15.
Smith also was state champion in the 100 freestyle during her freshman season.
Emma Hastings, also a sophomore for Rose, won the 500 freestyle (4:53.14) and was second in the 200 free behind Smith.
Other local highlights from Saturday: Trevor Torres (D.H. Conley), fourth, 200 free, second, 100 free; Russell Exum (Rose), third, 100 butterfly, fourth, 500 free; Lillian Ozimek (Rose), fifth, 1-meter diving; Kaitlyn Glynn (Conley) seventh, 1-meter diving; Jacob McCann (Conley) seventh, 1-meter diving; Christian Miles, 10th, 1-meter diving; Conley 200 medley relay (Garrett Despres, Turner Cook, Riley Brown, Torres), fifth; Rose 200 freestyle relay (Hastings, Lilley Blackmon, Grace McCarthy, Smith), fifth; Rose 200 freestyle relay (Exum, Harris Casey, Jack Hastings, Sadler Smith), fourth; DH Conley 200 medley relay (Garrett Despres, Turner Cook, Riley Brown, Trevor Torres), fifth; Rose 400 freestyle relay (Hastings, Noelle DeVente, Grace McCarthy, Smith), fifth; Conley 400 freestyle relay (Despres, Seth Tillery, Brown, Torres), fifth.
At the 4-A state championship meet on Friday, Bethany Tart, a senior at South Central, finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle and 10th in the 200 free.