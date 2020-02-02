The J.H. Rose girls' swim team grabbed second place and the boys' team third in Friday night's 3-A Eastern Regional event in Cary. Then on Saturday, the South Central squads placed 13th out of 21 teams in Saturday's 4-A event.
The top eight finishers advanced to their respective 3-A or 4-A state finals in Cary this weekend.
The results for D.H. Conley, whose teams won both of the 3-A events, were published on Sunday. Following are winners and state qualifiers from Rose and South Central:
For the Rampants, Lillian Ozimek scored a 323.50 in the 1 meter dive for first place; 200 medley relay: 1st (1:53.86) Madeline Smith, Grace McCarthy, Lilley Grace Blackmon, Emma Hastings; boys' 200 medley relay: 7th (1:58.69) Will Casey, Harris Casey, Brycen Asby and Avery Hall; girls' 200 freestyle: 1st (1:53.66) Smith; 2nd (1:56.96) Emma Hastings; 3rd (2:00.82) McCarthy; girls' 200 individual medley: 1st (2:17.77) Blackmon; 2nd (2:19.56) Noelle DeVente; boys' 200 IM: 5th (2:14.54) Jack Hastings; girls' 100 butterfly: 1st (59.52) Blackmon; 4th (1:03.37) DeVente; boys' 100 butterfly: 1st (50.92) Russell Exum; girls' 100 freestyle: 1st (51.83) Smith; 8th (58.74) Eleanor Blount; boys' 100 freestyle: 2nd (49.65) Sadler Smith; 4th (51.55) Hastings; girls' 500 freestyle: 1st (5:06.72) Hastings; 3rd (5:21.37) McCarthy; boys' 500 freestyle: 1st (4:39.87) Exum; girls' 200 freestyle relay: 2nd (1:48.43) Blount, DeVente, Emma Anderson, McCarthy; boys' 200 freestyle relay: 1st (1:31.06) Exum, Harris Casey, Hastings, Smith; boys' 100 backstroke: 3rd (55.31) Smith; girls' 400 freestyle relay: 1st (3:40.86) Hastings, DeVente, Blackmon, Smith; and boys' 400 freestyle relay; 2nd (3:23.67) Exum, Hall, Hastings, Smith.
Top finishers and state qualifiers for the Falcons in 4-A included 1M dive: 3rd, (304.80) Caleb Brantley; girls' 200 freestyle: 2nd (1:53.30) Bethany Tart; boys' 50 freestyle: 8th (tie-22.76) Nathan Wingard; and girls' 100 freestyle: 4th (52.93) Tart.