With Jayden Gardner on the bench, East Carolina's basketball team lost 73-68 at South Florida on Wednesday night in overtime for a defeat that dropped the Pirates to 11th place in the American Athletic Conference standings.
Gardner scored 19 points before fouling out at the 42-second mark of regulation, which ended with the score 59-59. In all, the Pirates were whistled for 18 fouls and USF (12-16, 5-10) made 20-of-27 free throws. ECU was 4-of-6 from the line.
A win by ECU (11-18, 5-11) would have pushed it to ninth place in the AAC and created consecutive victories for the first time since Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.
The Pirates led by as many as nine points in the first half. It was 29-28 ECU at halftime. There were six ties in the second half, and one -- 63-63 -- in OT.
Brandon Suggs scored 13 points for the Pirates. Bitumba Baruti seven points and nine rebounds off the bench.
ECU turned a 48-48 tie into a 55-48 lead after a Gardner free throw with 5:48 left in regulation.
Pirate big man Edra Luster played two minutes for his first action since Jan. 19.
Justin Brown (18 points, nine rebounds) paced the Bulls thanks to making 4-of-11 3-pointers. His final triple broke the 63-63 tie. Laquincy Rideau's 3 made it 71-65 with 18 seconds remaining.
New lacrosse record
East Carolina's women's lacrosse team defeated visiting Longwood 12-7 on Wednesday for the Pirates' all-time best fourth straight victory. ECU (4-1) led 7-2 at halftime.
ECU's Nicole LeGar won the opening draw and scored the opening goal. Teammate Ally Stanton totaled five points (four goals).