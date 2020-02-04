Dixon Sauls knows the commitment required to be a high school football coach.
There are early mornings, long days and plenty of work to be done on the weekends. While speaking during the Eastern North Carolina Football Coaches Association weekend winter clinic held at the Holiday Inn in Greenville, Sauls remembered to tell his peers of a lesson he learned early in his career and that stuck with him as one of Pitt County’s most accomplished gridiron leaders.
“I was blessed to be in a profession that I thoroughly enjoyed. I was a head coach in Pitt County for more than 30 years and I made it a family affair,” said Sauls, who coached teams at both Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central, including the Jaguars from 1984-2010. “My wife told me to tell you coaches one bit of advice is to get your family a job. My wife was my head statistician, my brother and brother-in-law were ball boys, one of my daughters was a statistician and the other a cheerleader.
“I think that is pretty good advice. ... What happens in coaching high school football is you have a great opportunity to influence.”
Farmville Central’s football field is named after Sauls.
He was joined in the high school legends panel by Harold Robinson, Phil Padgett and Al Britt.
They were asked about their background and various questions about the prep game, especially in this area.
“You have to love the kids and show them some love,” said Robinson, a former longtime coach at Williamston High who also served as East Carolina football’s director of high school relations. “Sometimes it’s tough love and some other times you just have to let them know that you care. ... Also in eastern North Carolina, I think you really need to be one with your community.”
Padgett’s 2003 team at Southwest Onslow went undefeated, and Britt’s career included winning a state championship with Hobbton in 1993.
The two-day clinic included presentations on the same night by N.C. State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and ECU head coach Mike Houston.
Saturday featured a full slate of offensive and defensive sessions, leading to plenty of interaction and trading of tips among the attendees.
There also was a presentation about NCAA eligibility and a session led by Ayden-Grifton’s Tommy Walston on field and turf management.
This was the second straight year that Houston addressed the group of prep coaches about the Pirates, recruiting and his coaching style.
“So many of them I have seen in the last week or over the (recruiting) process in the last couple of months in eastern North Carolina,” Houston said. “We all know each other a lot better now (compared to Houston’s first season at ECU in 2019) and we are starting to build pretty good relationships, which is key in recruiting in this part of the state for us.
“I love this event for the fact that everybody comes to Greenville and we can get everybody around our staff.”