South Central wrestler George Ayino reached the milestone any great high school grappler hopes to reach last week when the senior won his 100th career match during the Rampant Duals held at J.H. Rose.
Ayino entered the event on the heels of his 99th nod in his previous tilt at C.B. Aycock, and he already had won the top spot in the heavyweight class at the county championships.
The Falcon senior and two-sport talent who also shines on the football field had his arm raised in four more wins at Rose.
It’s part of a strong season for thee SC team, which entered 11 wrestlers in the 3A/4A Eastern Conference Tournament and all of them placed. That included three first-place finishes, three three seconds and three thirds. SC moves on to the regional round beginning Feb. 14 at Laney.
North Pitt hosts
Although North Pitt is technically the home team tonight, its showdown against nearby rival West Craven in the state 2A Dual Team tournament is actually being staged down the road at Wellcome Middle.The first-round matchup between the Panthers (18-16) and the Eagles (19-17) is part of a twinbill that also features Northeastern (15-2) taking on Wheatmore (25-10).
- The Daily Reflector