RALEIGH — Former South Central superstar Day’Ron Sharpe returned to his home state to participate in the John Wall Holiday Invitational. It was the first time he donned a court in North Carolina wearing his new school uniform, the bright yellow of national powerhouse program Montverde (Fla.) Academy.
Sharpe, a 6-foot-10 center ranked as the No. 14 recruit in the country by 247Sports, announced July 16 he was not going to stay at SC for his senior year, instead electing to take his unique talents south to join the Eagles.
“It’s been tough,” Sharpe said Monday night of the transition away from eastern North Carolina. “I’m living in a dorm now and I’m away from my family. We work out twice a day and practice twice a day, along with classes. It can be really tiring. I miss my family, but I’m really enjoying playing with these guys against some high-level competition.”
Montverde is 12-0 following a tournament win at the John Wall, and sits at the top of MaxPreps Xcellent25 national rankings. The team cruised to a 77-32 blowout over The Patrick School (N.J.) in Monday’s final showdown, Sharpe finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
“It meant a lot to be able to come back and win here,” said Sharpe, who has signed to be a potential impact freshman next year for the North Carolina Tar Heels. “It’s cool to be able to play in such a high-level tournament against some of the best players in the country.”
In addition to Sharpe, Montverde’s roster features three other top-50 prospects. Six-foot-6 guard Cade Cunningham, who wowed the fans packed into Broughton High’s gymnasium Monday night with a between-the-legs breakaway dunk, is ranked No. 2 in the nation and signed to Oklahoma State.
It didn’t take long for Sharpe to make a difference for his new squad. Eagles coach Kevin Boyle had plenty to say about his newest five-star Tar Heel commit.
“He has such great discipline,” Boyle said of Sharpe, who led South Central to last season’s 4-A state championship. “Just the way he handles himself both on and off the court is really impressive. He is always trying to get better. He knows he’s a great player, but he is always working to try to improve and his work ethic has been fantastic. He’s one of those guys you don’t have to get on to go work out or practice.
“He is usually already in there putting in his work. He’s really just a natural when it comes to playing the game.”
Sharpe explained how he does miss playing with his former Falcon teammates, such as now-UNC Wilmington point guard Shykeim Phillips and others.
“Of course I miss playing with those guys,” he said. “We had such a great chemistry together, and it’s great to see all of them having success. I’m also enjoying the chemistry I’ve worked up with this team too, though.”