Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE...LENOIR AND PITT COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 7 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TOMORROW MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO CREEK CAN BE EXPECTED. SEVERAL HOMES THREATENED BY WATER IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY NEAR HWY 58. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME SUN MON TUE HOOKERTON 13 13.3 SAT 07 PM 12.8 12.4 12.0