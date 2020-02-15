Despite having six players suited up and only five players in the final two minutes after Sincere Jones fouled out, the Pitt Community College men's basketball team survived a second-half comeback to defeat Guilford Tech 70-65 at home Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs have now won six of the last seven games, including a 68-67 victory over Wake Tech on Thursday despite ending the game with four players, and improved to 17-9 overall. PCC is in fourth place in the Region 10 Division II standings with a 13-6 mark.
"Right now it's like being in Vegas, down to your last hundred dollars and it's all in," Bulldogs head coach Darrick Mullins said. "We are trying to make the best of the situation we are in. We are down a bunch of guys due to injury but we are going to keep fighting one game at a time. No sympathy in the month of February."
Guilford Tech is now 13-11 overall and are in seventh place with an 8-10 conference record.
With leading scorers Matisse Edwards and Rovel Ray out due to injury, Jones led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points before fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter. In just his 12th game this season, freshman Tylan Tatum recorded his first college double-double with a career high in points, 15, and rebounds, 13.
"I was just getting into the open spot and trusting my teammates to get me the ball," Tatum said. "It's a good win but we aren't satisfied. We have to keep it rolling. When we play as a team and talk things out, we can get it done."
Kenny Scott led all players with 17 rebounds.
"That's what we needed out of him," Mullins said. "We challenged him at the beginning of the game to control the glass and not foul out. He was able to do both for us tonight."
Freshman forward D'Angelo Elliot scored 19 points for Guilford and freshman Shayne Saigo scored 19 despite arriving at the arena towards the end of the first half. Guard Mac Hughes added 11 points and chased down 16 rebounds.
The Bulldogs struggled to guard Guilford in transition in the early going and found themselves trailing 17-11 after Hughes collected a missed layup and scored. PCC closed the gap quickly, however, starting with a 3 by Isaiah Ingram. Jones followed with a two-point basket and gave the Bulldogs a 19-17 lead with a 3-pointer.
Jones pushed the lead to 25-19 with a contested jumper, sparking a 10-3 run that gave the Bulldogs a 33-22 lead. Guilford scored five points in the closing minutes of the half and Saigo ended the half with a steal and a layup to send his team into locker room down 35-27.
PCC opened the second half strong, pushing the lead to 43-32 capped off by a Tatum offensive rebound and put-back bucket. Guilford, however, responded with a 10-2 run and cut the lead to 45-42 with a transition 3 by Elliot.
Ingram and Samad Jones responded with 3s and Tatum converted a layup on an assist from point guard Kristopher Clark, who ended the night with four assists. With 5:44 remaining, Sincere Jones gave the Bulldogs a 60-48 lead with a layup to complete a 15-5 run.
After Tatum completed a three-point play after being fouled on a layup, Guilford made one final run, starting with a bucket by Saigo with just under three minutes to go. Elliot followed with a 3 to cut the lead to 65-59 with 2:17 to go. Sincere Jones fouled out shortly after and Guilford used a steal and a bucket by guard Jaylen Pulley to pull within three at 66-63.
"We had a couple blown assignments," Mullins said. "Sometimes when fatigue starts to set in, those things happen. We are fortunate enough to overcome that and come away with a win."
On the next offensive possession, the Bulldogs fought through a full-court press and struggled to find room on offense until the final seconds of the shot clock, when Ingram connected with Tatum on a backdoor cut and scored as the clock expired.
Saigo scored one more time to make it a three-point game, but Samad Jones sank two free throws with six seconds left to seal the deal for PCC.
PCC will take on Patrick Henry today at 3 p.m. to wrap up the weekend. The Bulldogs took down Patrick Henry 94-84 in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 26.