The East Carolina women’s basketball team’s shot at consecutive American Athletic Conference wins was dashed Tuesday night with a 53-45 defeat at SMU.
The Mustangs (10-13, 4-7) stopped their three-game losing streak and secured a regular-season sweep over ECU (5-18, 2-8). The Pirates lost despite freshman Taniyah Thompson scoring a game-high 23 points.
Thompson had 14 points and two steals in the first quarter, pacing the Pirates to an 18-15 edge.
ECU led 40-39 on a Dominique Claytor basket with 8:56 left to play when SMU went on a key 7-0 run. ECU was outscored 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
- The Daily Reflector