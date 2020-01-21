After dropping four straight games to its county rival, the D.H. Conley girls’ basketball team took down South Central 46-39 on Tuesday evening at South Central High School.
With the victory, Conley remained undefeated on the season (15-0, 6-0) and tightened its grip on first place in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference while the third-place Lady Falcons fall to 12-5 and 4-2 in conference.
“I tell the girls all the time, we have bigger goals,” Conley head coach Shawn Moore said. “We plan to go deep in the playoffs. Even though it was a rival, we took it as another game. We don’t play South Central, we play the game. They were motivated and knew it was going to be a tough environment.”
Conley freshman Kylah Silver led all scorers with 20 points, with 10 of those points coming at the free throw line. Silver added six rebounds and six steals, getting her hands in many of the Falcons’ passing lanes throughout the night.
Senior forward Jenna Wooten followed with 13 points and eight rebounds. Wooten came up with critical baskets down the stretch, scoring 12 of her 13 points in the second half.
Meanwhile, sophomore guard Kayla Smith finished the night with 11 points, the only Falcon to reach double figures in scoring. Forward Alondra Jordan added nine points and five rebounds, while Al’myra Brown scored eight points and chased down nine rebounds off the bench.
Falcons head coach Robert Duck said turnovers cost his team dearly in this game.
“We turned the ball over a little bit and it came back to bite us,” South Central head coach Robert Duck said. “We had some girls get in foul trouble and it was a recipe for disaster.”
South Central got off to a sluggish start, turning the ball over four times before getting a shot off and six times in the first three minutes of the game.
The Falcons first field goal went through the net with just over three minutes remaining the opening quarter.
Conley opened up a 6-1 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter, but the Falcons defense held the Vikings to just one more field goal in the quarter and forced three turnovers to open the second quarter.
South Central took advantage and took the lead 9-8 thanks to an A’mari Palmer three.
“We stopped moving and cutting,” Moore said.
The Vikings ended the half with an 8-2 run and led 17-11 at halftime, however, thanks to free throws by Silver and a 3 by sophomore Carson Fleming. That momentum carried into the opening minutes of the third quarter, as Silver and Wooten traded layups to increase the Conley lead to 21-11.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL South Central 90 D.H. Conley 45
The South Central boys’ team defeated Conley 90-45 on Tuesday night.
The Falcons made 16 3s on the night. Falcon freshman Daylin Brown led all scorers with 26 points and dished out five assists.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Johnston 48 North Pitt 46
The Panthers were cooled off in a tight loss, their first setback in conference play, on Tuesday night.
Aquarius Pettaway led North Pitt (11-6, 2-1) in defeat with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers.
Meanwhwile, Ashanti Hines poured in 18 points for the Panthers, who play host to rival Farmville Central on Friday night.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BOYS’ BASKETBALL Faith Christian 47 Oakwood 17
Oakwood kept it close early before Faith pulled away late in the game.
The hosts were led by Trey Williford’s seven points, followed by five from Tucker McCung.
Hope 63, E.B. Aycock 21
Hope improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference with an big win over E.B. Aycock.
Chris Rhodes and Cameron Thames led Hope in scoring with 10 points each, and Justin Grimes and Shy’Mir Elbert followed with eight each. Hope had 12 different players score.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hope 32, E.B. Aycock 25
Hope was paced to victory last Thursday night by Charlazha Wilson’s team-high 11 points, and Ashlyn Philpot added eight and Aubrey Mayberry seven in the victory.