South Central’s boys’ basketball team has forfeited 10 wins from this season’s record, according to multiple reports Thursday and a statement from Pitt County Schools on Friday confirming the ruling was made by the North Carolina High School Athletics Association.
Games from Dec. 3 of last year to January 10 will be counted as losses after the team reportedly used an ineligible player during that time. The PCS statement confirmed the school’s “use of an ineligible athlete ... failure to meet (Pitt County Schools) residence requirements” as a violation of NCHSAA policy. The statement said an investigation followed concerns from a community member about the athlete, who “had not moved to the address contained in documentation presented to the school upon registration.”
That span includes four conference victories over C.B. Aycock, Eastern Wayne, Southern Wayne and New Bern. The Falcons are now credited with an 8-16 overall record this season under head coach Chris Cherry.
In addition, the Falcons are now 6-6 in conference play, which moves them down to fourth in the season standings. It’s a damaging blow to a team that lost all five starters from a 30-1 state title-winning team and still found its way to the top of the conference this year.
With a two-game lead and two games left in the regular season, South Central lost to Rose and Conley last week. These results forced a tie for the conference regular season title with the Rampants.
Now, Rose will officially be counted as the top overall and 3-A seed out of the conference. The Rampants and Falcons will meet for the conference tournament championship today, but there will be a change of venue.
South Central was scheduled to host both title games as the top remaining boys’ seed. With this news, the new highest seed left, Rose, will now hold the game at the Rose Garden. Top seed and undefeated Conley will play South Central at 2 p.m. at Rose in the girls’ championship with the Rose-South Central boys matchup to follow.
According to the NCHSAA rule, “A student is eligible to participate at the school to which he or she is assigned by the local board of education, within the administrative unit of residence. Any change in residence must be bona fide, which means made, done or presented in good faith; without deception or fraud. In no case will any exception be made to the following principle: Change of schools must be contemporaneous with the change in residence.”
The rule requires a complete change of residence, that it be permanent, include the entire family and that it not be a decision based on sports.
South Central High School formally appealed the ruling on Thursday.