Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED TONIGHT... ANY SNOW THAT MELTED THIS AFTERNOON ON ROADWAYS AND WALKWAYS WILL QUICKLY REFREEZE TONIGHT AS TEMPERATURES ARE FORECASTED TO FALL INTO THE 20'S. THIS WILL RESULT IN BLACK ICE AND LEAD TO HAZARDOUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS. STAY OFF THE ROADS IF POSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUT, DRIVE SLOW, AND KEEP PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND THE OTHER MOTORISTS.