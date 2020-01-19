The South Central wrestling team defended its home mats on Saturday afternoon, taking home the Pitt County Wrestling Championship for the first time under second-year head coach Justin Harrell.
“It means a lot. This was one of our goals as a team,” Harrell said. “We started out slow early this year but we were able to bounce back. Conley has always been tough and we knew that’s who it would come down to.”
The Falcons earned a team score of 153, 25 points ahead of conference rival D.H. Conley who edged out North Pitt for second-place by half a point, 128-127.5. Ayden-Grifton finished in fourth place with a team score of 107 and J.H. Rose rounded out the field with a score of 71.5.
South Central, 153. First place finishers: William Cannaday-132; George Ayino-285.
While the Falcons had just two first-place finishers on the day, they claimed second-place in eight of the 14 weight classes at the event. Harrell said the key to a strong finish was claiming bonus points in every match.
“I’ve been preaching bonus points all week, which is like tech falls and major decisions,” he said. “We can’t just win by less than eight points because you don’t get any bonus points. I’m really proud of my guys.”
Several Falcons jumped up and wrestled in a higher weight-class for this tournament and Harrells said he was excited to see his guys step up to the challenge.
Meanwhile, heavy-weight and top-ranked senior George Ayino improved his season record to 40-4 on the season with a win over Ayden-Grifton’s Alphonso Boyd in the 285 division..
“I’ve been working really hard at practice. You wrestle how you practice and if you practice hard, you will see the outcome during a match,” Ayino said.
Ayino’s win on Saturday brings him several wins away from his 100th career victory, a benchmark he was sure he would reach when he first started wrestling.
“At first, wrestling was just something I did to stay in shape for football. Now, I take it way more serious and it’s an important sport for me. To see how much I’ve grown over the years, it means a lot.”
D.H. Conley, 128. First place finishers: Sammy Obeid-126; Walker Kassnove-152; Troy Weaver-170.
The Vikings entered the County Championship after falling to C.B. Aycock in the conference championship on a tiebreaker. That loss lingered into Saturday’s early matches, head coach Michael Taylor said.
“We definitely had a slump in the beginning where we didn’t wrestle very well,” Taylor said. But we got it together and a couple kids wrestled really well today. I’m very happy with our effort today, especially down the stretch.”
Taylor said he was particularly impressed with junior Troy Weaver, who improved to 34-6 on the season after beating South Central’s Malik Jenkins in the 170-pound division.
“South Central actually moved (Jenkins) up and we pinned him in the first period,” Jenkins said. “We went after him and were aggressive. I’m very happy with how he is wrestling right now.”
North Pitt, 127.5. First place finishers: Adam Bullock-120; Cameron Jones-160; Artemio Sanchez-Baltazar-182; Alex Espinosa-Johnson-220.
After winning the tournament seven out of the last eight seasons, including last season, North Pitt head coach Chris Young said he expected this year to be different. Seven of the team’s starters have left the team in the last two weeks, whether it was an injury or just stepping away from the sport.
“It’s been a rough two weeks for North Pitt,” Young said. “It’s encouraging to see the guys we do have come out here and compete and it shows good signs for the future.”
The Panthers, however, finished a half point out of second and had the most first-place finishers at the tournament.
“This year I knew coming in that we would do well individually, but as a team we probably wouldn’t compete,” Young said. “The guys stepped up today though. We had a few individual champions. First and second year wrestlers were stepping up and placing and I wasn’t expecting that.”
Senior Cameron Jones defeated Ayden-Grifton’s Jayce McClung in the 160-pound championship to improve his record to 35-3 on the season. He said this tournament has helped prepare his team more for the individual setting of a state tournament.
“Our boys get used to doing everything as individuals,” Jones said. “It helps us get better overall when it comes to wrestling big tournaments.
Ayden-Grifton, 107; First place finishers: Landon Stocks-113; Micheal Dickens-145; Jeffery Darden-195
Three wrestlers claimed first place titles for the Chargers on Saturday and had two wrestlers finish in second-place. Head coach Jeff Wooten said this tournament is important for his kids, especially after a tough meet the night before.
“This is always a fun time getting together with everyone in the county,” he said. “Coming off exam week, we had a match last night and I was eager to see how they responded wrestling back-to-back. We’ve done well with what we have here today.”
Wooten said he hopes this is just another stepping stone for his team as they work to qualify for the state meet.
“We are still building and we hope we don’t peak until regionals and state,” he added. “We want to get better with each tournament and each match.”
J.H. Rose, 71.5. First place finishers: Alex Barajas-106; Drew Sisk-138
While the Rampants finished at the bottom of the tournament standings, the day ended on a high note when Drew Sick was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament after winning four matches in the 138-pound division and defeating North Pitt’s Andrew Mizell in the championship match.
Rose has been trying to build a full lineup all season, head coach Greg Sisk said, and suffered a couple of injuries as well.
“We had some surprises and some disappointments today,” head coach Sisk said. “We had some exhibition matches today too so out guys got a lot of time in.”
Sisk added that the goal now is to qualify several of his wrestlers for the state tournament. He believes he has five guys who could potentially achieve that, including Barajas and Sisk.